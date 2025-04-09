NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a significant milestone for the pickleball world, Agua Plus has been named the official water of Major League Pickleball (MLP) presented by DoorDash. This partnership , which begins with the start of the 2025 season, not only highlights the growing popularity of the sport but also establishes Agua Plus as a benchmark in high-quality hydration for players and fans.

Agua Plus is an innovative alkaline water brand focused on offering a healthy and convenient solution. This product stands out from other bottled waters thanks to its exclusive All-Scratch!® technology, which allows users to scratch their name, initials, or an image directly onto the product label, avoiding confusion about bottle ownership.

Agua Plus's collaboration with Major League Pickleball represents an important step in promoting hydration during sporting events. This agreement ensures that Agua Plus alkaline water is the only water distributed to players, officials, and fans at every game of the season. Thus, from televised competitions on channels such as ESPN and Fox Sports to brand activations at event venues, Agua Plus will be present at the tournament.

Pickleball, a paddle-based sport that combines characteristics of tennis, paddle tennis, badminton, and table tennis, was created in the United States in 1965. Recently, its popularity in the country has grown tremendously. Renowned athletes and entrepreneurs who own teams in Major League Pickleball include LeBron James, Kendra Scott, Gary Vaynerchuk, Tom Brady, Heidi Klum, Mark Cuban, Rich Paul, Eva Longoria, Patrick Mahomes, Tom Dundon, and Kate Upton. The league has teams in 22 major U.S. markets, allowing it to connect with fans in various key areas for Agua Plus. The final playoff phase will culminate with the crowning of champions at an event scheduled for August, which will take place in New York City's iconic Central Park.

Plus Brand Founder and Chief Executive Officer Chad Willis added,“Growing awareness of Agua Plus online and in major US markets has begun to organically bring a lot of opportunities our way, just like the recent partnership and investment by Floyd Mayweather. We couldn't be more excited to be partnered long-term with the great team at MLP to help continue to grow the sport of pickleball.”

In dynamic sports like pickleball, hydration is essential, so Agua Plus, with its enriched and balanced formula, is the ideal beverage to not only quench thirst but also contribute to the overall well-being of athletes. As Jacob Cohen, vice president of sponsorships for the United Pickleball Association, points out, "Hydration is essential in any outdoor sport, for both players and fans."

With its focus on products that improve quality of life, Agua Plus continues to establish itself as a brand that understands consumer needs. And this new collaboration is a testament to its commitment to health and wellness, as well as its desire to be at the center of American sports.

The combination of the energy that characterizes Major League Pickleball and the innovation that Agua Plus offers promises an exciting future for both. This way, both fans and athletes will enjoy a tournament that will be action-packed and offer a healthy experience thanks to conscious and effective hydration.

Don't miss the opportunity to follow the pickleball season and enjoy the best that Agua Plus has to offer.

Paula Henderson

561-768-4444

VIP Media

