THE ST. JUDE ROCK 'N' ROLL RUNNING SERIES NASHVILLE MUSICAL LINEUP FOR 25 YEARS RUNNING EVENT APRIL 24-27, 2025

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The St. Jude Rock 'n' RollRunning Series Nashville event, celebrating 25 Years Running this year, announced today all the musical guests for the upcoming 2025 race week festivities. The music, from the Health & Fitness Expo, along the course, and to the finish line at Nissan Stadium, will showcase all forms of music for the participants, guests, and spectators to celebrate race week in Music City. The Nashville event is on April 26-27, with registration still available.More music and running are woven throughout the fabric of St. Jude Rock 'n' Roll Nashville as the event will showcase some of the finest singer/songwriters throughout the race weekend. Last month, The Eaglemaniacs were confirmed as the 2025 First Horizon Bank Encore Entertainment for the post-race concert on Saturday, April 26, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the finish line stage, which will be located near the river on Victory Way outside of Nissan Stadium.In addition, Landon Parker will add his country talents as a featured artist to the post-race festivities. Parker and his band will perform 8:45-10:45 a.m. and 12:45-2:00 p.m. Cooper Ramsey will sing the National Anthem at both start lines on race day, with the 5K/10K at 6:25 a.m. and the marathon and half marathon at 7:15 a.m.The St. Jude Rock 'n' Roll Running Series Nashville Expo will be held at the Music City Convention Center located at 201 Rep. John Lewis Way S, Nashville, Tenn. 37203.Each day at the Expo will include special performances by Music City's most impressive talents such as Jillian Cardarelli, Lance Carpenter, Golden West, John Haywood, Tina Parol, Greg Pratt and Colby Lee Swift, along with line dancing instruction by Taylor and Brittany Winston, at the free and open-to-the-public Health & Fitness Expo on Thursday, April 24 and Friday, April 25, 2025.The 2025 St. Jude Rock 'n' Roll Running Series Nashville event will take place on April 26-27, combining live music and entertainment with scenic routes that highlight Nashville's historic and natural beauty. Nashville has long been a favorite stop on the best-in-class running series tour, welcoming global visitors amidst a strong hometown contingent who know how to show a good time. Participants will experience everything Music City offers, including a legendary running tour of Nashville's most famous locations such as Lower Broadway, Music Row, The Gulch, 12 South, Nissan Stadium, and much more.The St. Jude Rock 'n' Roll Running Series Nashville event offers distances for everyone, including 1-Mile, 5K, 10K, Half Marathon, and Marathon, plus a Doggie Dash and KiDS ROCKevent. Registration for the St. Jude Rock 'n' Roll Running Series Nashville is open at .For more information on the Rock 'n' Roll Running Series, please visit or ....# # #2025 St. Jude Rock 'n' Roll Nashville ScheduleThursday, April 24th - Health & Fitness Expo at Music City Convention Center12:00pm - 2:00pm | Jillian Cardarelli2:00pm - 4:00pm | Greg Pratt4:00pm - 5:00pm | Nashville Line Dancing with Taylor & Brittany Winston5:00pm - 7:00pm | Tina ParolFriday, April 25th - Health & Fitness Expo at Music City Convention Center10:00am - 12:00pm | Golden West12:00pm - 2:00pm | John Haywood2:00pm - 4:00pm | Colby Lee Swift4:00pm - 5:00pm | Nashville Line Dancing with Taylor & Brittany Winston5:00pm - 7:00pm | Lance CarpenterSaturday, April 26th - Finish Line Stage at Nissan Stadium8:45am - 10:45am and 12:45pm - 2:00pm | Landon Parker11:00am - 12:30pm | Eaglemaniacs﻿Special Performance by Cooper Ramsey of the National Anthem on the Start Lines of the 5K / 10K at 6:30am and Marathon / Half at 7:20am on Saturday, April 26th

