Assemblywoman Rosy Bagolie Delivers Powerful Speech Defending Democracy, Education, And Justice

Before thousands braving wind and rain at Saturday's HandsOff! Rally, Bagolie condemns tyranny and warns:“A united country can never be torn apart.”

- Assemblywoman Dr. Rosy BagolieMONTCLAIR, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Braving cold, wind, and relentless rain, thousands of New Jerseyans gathered at Brookdale Park on Saturday for the statewide Hands Off! protest - a powerful demonstration against threats to democracy, civil rights, and public education. The Montclair rally, part of a coordinated day of action across all 50 states, drew elected officials and grassroots leaders from across New Jersey and beyond.Among the voices was New Jersey Assemblywoman Dr. Rosy Bagolie , who delivered a powerful and inspiring speech reaffirming her unwavering commitment to public education, democracy, and justice.“We are here to fight for our democracy, our freedom,” Bagolie declared.“We are better when we are united.”A Jewish-Latina immigrant, educator, and public school superintendent, Bagolie spoke out against the Trump-Musk administration's sweeping overhaul of federal agencies - particularly the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which she warned would slash funding for education, healthcare, and civil rights.“I am a teacher fighting for every student across the nation... Hands off the Department of Education!” she said, drawing roaring applause.“As an immigrant woman, I can tell you - a united country can never be torn apart. No felon can ever take what we have away.”Watch her speech here:The Montclair protest was organized by the Montclair Democrats in coordination with BlueWave NJ and supported by local Democratic Committees. Assemblywoman Bagolie expressed deep gratitude to organizers Brendan Gill, Tanya Poteat, and Cary Chevat, whose leadership made the day incredibly successful.“I want to thank the incredible volunteers and residents who stood strong in the rain to show the world that democracy is worth fighting for,” said Bagolie.Additional speakers included Senator Cory Booker, Congresswoman LaMonica McIver, Assemblywoman Alixon Collazos-Gill, Essex County Commissioner Brendan Gill, and Newark Mayor Ras Baraka among others. The rally garnered statewide and national attention as a symbol of progressive resistance and grassroots momentum.Senator Booker energized the crowd with a reminder:“Fear is a necessary precondition to courage... Change does not come from Washington. It comes to Washington.”Assemblywoman Bagolie represents New Jersey's 27th Legislative District, including Montclair, Livingston, West Orange, Millburn/Short Hills, Roseland, and Clifton. In her first term, she has co-sponsored over 248 bills, helped deliver real tax relief through the ANCHOR Program, and expanded both the Senior Freeze and StayNJ initiatives to support seniors and working families.Bagolie serves on the Assembly Education Committee and remains a steadfast advocate for strong public schools, affordable living, and inclusive opportunity.The Road Ahead: June 10th Democratic PrimaryAs the June 10th Democratic Primary approaches, Assemblywoman Bagolie is urging voters to take action:“If you believe in strong schools, honest leadership, and a country where everyone belongs - now is the time to act. Join us. Organize with us. And vote with us. Because no felon, no billionaire, and no authoritarian power grab will ever take away the America we are building together.”---About Assemblywoman Rosy BagolieDr. Rosy Bagolie is a proud Democrat, Jewish-Latina immigrant, and lifelong educator with advanced degrees from Seton Hall and Rutgers. Endorsed by the Essex and Passaic County Democratic Committees, she is running for re-election to continue fighting for New Jersey's families, students, and seniors.Learn more, volunteer, or donate:

