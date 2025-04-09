Asia's Premier Biomass Pellet Event Returns: Secure Your Competitive Edge In 2025

15th Biomass Pellet Trade Asia and Biocarbon & Torrefied Biomass Summit

Biomass Pellet Trade Asia 2025 summit

2nd Annual BioInnovAsia 2025

TOKYO, JAPAN, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Over 300+ biomass trade and tech professionals expected at the 15th Biomass Pellet Trade Asia and Biocarbon & Torrefied Biomass Summit , hosted by CMT, from May 20-22, 2025, at the Tokyo Marriott Hotel. This summit is set to be the most impactful yet, offering unparalleled insights into market trends, policy developments, and technological advancements shaping the future of sustainable energy. Held in conjunction with the 2nd Biofuels & BioCarbon Asia, as part of the umbrella 2nd Annual BioInnovAsia 2025, bringing together global leaders in the biomass, biofuels, biocarbon and carbon removal sectors under one roof.With Asia's biomass and biocarbon markets undergoing rapid transformation, this summit is the definitive platform for professionals to:🔹 Gain Market Intelligence – Stay ahead with expert analysis on wood pellets, torrefied biomass, biochar, and carbon markets from industry leaders like Hawkins Wright, CM Biomass, and Nippon Paper Industries.🔹 Navigate Regulatory Shifts – Understand the implications of EUDR, sustainability certifications, and Asia's evolving decarbonization policies.🔹 Secure New Business Opportunities – Network with 300+ buyers, suppliers, and investors from Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and beyond.🔹 Explore Emerging Technologies – Learn about torrefaction, biocarbon applications, and next-gen pellet production from top innovators.Accelerating the Transition to Advanced Bioenergy SolutionsBiocarbon & Torrefied Biomass Summit kicks off on May 20 with focus on evaluating commercial scale solutions for premium solid biofuels and dive in biocarbon value chains including carbon removal and high-performance industrial applications. Led by International Biomass Torrefaction and Carbonization Council (IBTC), speakers including Stephen Potter (Tecnored Desenvolvimento Tecnologico), Brock Harrington (CPM), John Teal (TSI) and Dominique (ANDRITZ) will discuss the global development in process treatments, technologies, applications and user perspectives.Cross-Sector Collaboration for DecarbonizationOn Day 2 (May 21, 2025), a joint session will unite biofuels, biocarbon and carbon removal experts to explore key topics such as biochar, carbon removal, and decarbonization strategies. Attendees will benefit from the unique opportunity to participate in cross-sector discussions and discover innovative solutions for sustainable biomass energy.Other sessions will explore the global wood pellet market outlook, highlighting the regulatory challenges of the biomass industry, including the impact of the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR). Expert speakers like Fiona Matthews from Hawkins Wright and Mads Thomsen from CM Biomass Partners, will share the latest market drivers, supply challenges, and future trends in the industrial wood pellet market.A key session,“PKS & Palm Biomass Outlook in Asia: Markets & Sustainability Development”, will focus on the rising demand for palm kernel shells as a renewable energy source. Douglas Tay from Provident Biofuels and Stefanus Samsir from Golden Agri-Resources will provide an in-depth analysis of the sustainability and market opportunities for PKS across Asia.Participants will also explore biomass fuel feedstock quality, fire prevention, and asset management strategies for plant operation disruptions, ensuring a comprehensive understanding of both the technical and market aspects of biomass energy production.The Biomass Pellet Trade Asia 2025 summit will conclude with a Closing Panel on Japanese Biomass Supply Chain Wishlist, where experts will offer their insights on the future of biomass energy, trade regulations, and sustainability initiatives in Japan and across Asia.Special thanks go to sponsors, including RENOVA, Uniexport, Hanwa Co. Ltd, CM Biomass, 20+ exhibitors and industry supporters, who contribute to making Biomass Pellet Trade Asia 2025 a truly global and influential gathering.Additionally, BioInnovAsia 2025 will also feature a post-conference site visit to the Hirohata Biomass Power Plant & Control Union in Kobe City on May 23, 2025.Don't miss the chance to be a part of this critical event where biomass professionals, traders, and decision-makers come together to discuss the future of biomass trade and its role in Asia's energy transition. Register now for 15th Biomass Pellet Trade Asia 2025 taking place on May 21-22, 2025. For more details and registration information, visit or email ... today.

