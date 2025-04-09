SABESP MATERIAL FACT
The updated amounts of registered warrants, which are the subject of the Agreements now approved, total the amount of R$ 2,48 billion (base date feb/2025). The discount percentage provided in item 1 of the Notice will be applied to such amount, according to the calculations to be carried out by the Board of Registered Warrants Executions and Calculations of the São Paulo State Court of Justice (“DEPRE TJSP”).
Considering the expected parameters, an estimated amount of R$ 1,48 bilion (base date feb/2025) is expected to be paid to Sabesp, over an approximate period of 6 months. It is worth noting that this estimated amount may vary due to DEPRE TJSP calculations.
Contatos de RI
SABESP
+55 11 3388-8679
...
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment