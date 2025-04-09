SABESP MATERIAL FACT

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp (“Companhia” ou“Sabesp”), in compliance with Resolution 44 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM – Comissão de Valores Mobiliários), of August 23, 2021, and in addition to the Material Fact published on October 21st, 2024, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the Registered Warrants Conciliation Chamber of the São Paulo Municipal Attorney General Office approved the last two proposed agreements formulated by Sabesp (“Agreements”) for the settlement of registered warrants within the scope of the Call Notice for agreement No. 1/2024 (“Notice”), with effect as of today.The updated amounts of registered warrants, which are the subject of the Agreements now approved, total the amount of R$ 2,48 billion (base date feb/2025). The discount percentage provided in item 1 of the Notice will be applied to such amount, according to the calculations to be carried out by the Board of Registered Warrants Executions and Calculations of the São Paulo State Court of Justice (“DEPRE TJSP”).Considering the expected parameters, an estimated amount of R$ 1,48 bilion (base date feb/2025) is expected to be paid to Sabesp, over an approximate period of 6 months. It is worth noting that this estimated amount may vary due to DEPRE TJSP calculations.

