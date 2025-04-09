Love With Boundaries Publishes New Blog On How To Love An Addict Without Losing Yourself

Love With Boundaries announces supportive resources and new programs coming soon.

- Candace Plattor, A, BC, CANADA, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- When someone you love is struggling with addiction, it's easy to get swept into the chaos-losing sleep, walking on eggshells, and sacrificing your own peace just to keep them afloat. But at what cost?In a new blog post titled“Loving an Addict Without Losing Yourself”, Love With Boundaries founder and addiction expert Candace Plattor invites readers into a conversation that many families need-but few are having.“The truth is, you can love someone who's addicted without enabling them-and without abandoning yourself in the process,” says Plattor.“But it requires a shift in perspective, and often a whole new set of tools.”This timely and compassionate article outlines the warning signs that someone may be sacrificing their own well-being in the name of love, and offers a hopeful alternative-one that includes clear boundaries, self-care, and sustainable support that actually works.For those who are ready to take the next step, Love With Boundaries will soon be launching new programs designed specifically for the loved ones of addicts. These offerings will include expert guidance, practical tools, and community support to help people move from helplessness to empowerment-without guilt or shame.Whether you're a parent, partner, sibling, or friend of someone in active addiction, this new blog post and the upcoming programs can help you:✅ Recognize unhealthy patterns in your relationship✅ Set loving, effective boundaries that protect both people✅ Stop enabling behavior without cutting ties✅ Reclaim your own peace, energy, and emotional well-beingReady for a healthier path forward? Reach out today!Join the waitlist today to be the first to hear about the new programs launching soon.Read full blog post here .

