Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah receives an invitation from Iraqi President Abdullatif Rashid to attend the 43rd Arab Summit.
GAZA -- At least 29 Palestinians are killed in an Israeli occupation airstrike on a residential block in the Shujaiya neighborhood, east Gaza Strip.
WASHINGTON -- US President Donald Trump orders immediate pause for 90 days to the tariffs on all trade partners, excluding China.
BEIJING -- China ratchets up the tariffs on exports from the United States by up to 84 percent.
GENEVA -- The World Trade Organization warns of "significant risks" stemming from escalating trade tensions between the United States and China. (end) gb
