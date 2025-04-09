Important Notice Regarding The Upgrade Of Visionary Holdings Inc.'S Website And Email System
TORONTO, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --
To All Employees, Partners, and Customers:
Due to a recent malicious IT attack on our company, our original official website, , and the corporate email suffix @farvision have both been hacked. As a result, the system functions have completely broken down, and there are potential risks to data security. In order to ensure the normal operation of our business and the security of information, after careful consideration, our company has made the following decision:
As of today, the original official website and corporate email address are officially deactivated and will no longer serve as the company's official communication channels.
The newly activated information is as follows:
1. Official Website:
2. Corporate Email Suffix: @visionary
We kindly request all relevant parties to update your contact information in a timely manner and re-verify the cooperation information through the new website. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding and support.
If you have any questions, please contact the company's IT Support Department at [email protected] .
Visionary Holdings Inc
April 10, 2025
