Argentine's Chief Prosecutor Requests Federal Court To Issue Arrest Warrant For Iran's Supreme Leader
Azernews reports, citing a post on social media, that the request has been made in connection with the 1994 bombing of the AMIA Jewish center in Buenos Aires.
According to the post, 85 people were murdered at the event that had been plotted 30 years ago.
Basso asserts that Khamenei was involved in planning the attack and authorized its execution through a fatwa..
