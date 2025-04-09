403
US Stocks Rebound After Suspension Of New Tariffs
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 9 (KUNA) -- The US stock market responded positively to President Donald Trump's decision on Wednesday to pause for 90 days the enforcement of "the reciprocal tariffs" on all trade partners, except China.
The S and P 500 soared by 474.13 points or 7.57 percent while Dow Jones skyrocketed by 2,962.86 points or 6.38 percent and Nasdaq Composite by 1,857.06 points or 9.44 percent.
Earlier today, President Trump announced a 90-day pause to "the reciprocal tariffs" on all trade partners, effective immediately, while raising the tariffs on imports from China by 125 percent. (pickup previous)
