Saudi Crown Prince, French Pres. Discuss Bilateral, Regional Issues

2025-04-09 07:06:55
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, April 9 (KUNA) -- Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Wednesday received a phone call from French President Emmanuel Macron.
The two leaders reviewed the friendship and cooperation between the two countries and explored opportunities to enhance them in a way that serves mutual interests, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
They also exchanged views on regional and international issues and efforts being made to achieve security and stability. (end)
