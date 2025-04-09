403
Kuwaiti Athletes Win Three Medals At West Asian Athletics
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, April 9 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti athletes achieved notable successes at the West Asian Clubs Athletics Championship being hosted in Doha, Qatar, between April 7 and 10.
Haya Al-Tawajar, from Al-Fatat Club, secured the gold medal in the 3,000m steeplechase.
Aisha Al-Khudher from Salwa Al-Sabah Club won the bronze medal in the discus throw, setting a new Kuwaiti record with a throw of 40.63m.
In the 4x100m relay, Hussein Khamis, Nasser Ismail, Jassim Al-Qenaei and Abdullah Al-Munais, from Al-Qadsia Club, won the bronze medal.
Kuwait is represented by four clubs Al-Qadsia, Kazma, Al-Fatat, and Salwa Al-Sabah at the championship, which gathered approximately 400 athletes from 22 clubs f 11 West Asian countries. (end)
