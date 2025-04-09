J&K JJM Under Lens: Probe Panel Formed

The committee will be headed by National Conference legislator and former High Court judge Hasnain Masoodi with CPI(M), BJP, Congress, PDP leaders, and an Independent, as its members.

On March 22, the Speaker announced the formation of a House committee to probe alleged irregularities in the implementation of JJM in view of persistent demand from the members since the start of the budget session on March 3.

“In view of the pressing demand of the Members on the floor of the House for constitution of a House Committee to probe into the alleged irregularities in implementation of JJM,” the speaker said in an order issued on the last day of the 21-day session.

CPI(M) MLA M Y Tarigami, NC's Ali Mohammad Dar, Tanvir Sadiq, Javaid Riyaz (Bedar) and Arjun Singh Raju, BJP's Rajiv Jasrotia and Ranbir Singh Pathania, former judge and Independent candidate Muzaffar Iqbal Khan, PDP's Rafiq Ahmad Naik and Congress' Iftikhar Ahmad have been nominated as members of the panel.

“The House is supreme and there is no harm in the formation of a House committee to probe the alleged irregularities in (the implementation of the) JJM,” the speaker said.

The panel comes as a consequence of members of both the treasury and opposition benches alleging irregularities in the implementation of the JJM.

