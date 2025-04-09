403
Trump Raises China Tariffs To 125% While Offering 90-Day Pause For Other Nations
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) President Donald Trump announced a 90-day pause on tariffs for most countries, a tactical measure aimed at alleviating tensions with key trading partners while intensifying pressure on China with a steep 125% tariff increase.
The temporary reprieve applies to nations that have avoided retaliating against U.S. trade measures, offering a 90-day window for negotiations under reduced 10% tariffs.
So far, 75 countries have contacted the White House, signaling their willingness to negotiate.
The pause primarily ensures these discussions proceed effectively, with Trump aiming to personally oversee many of them, necessitating additional time.
This calculated move underscores America's dominance in global trade and its ability to dictate terms on the world stage.
The pause, however, excludes China, which faces the harshest penalties in modern trade history.
Trump's administration raised tariffs on Chinese imports from 104% to 125%, targeting Beijing's economic practices and state subsidies that Washington deems unfair.
The move forces China into a corner, limiting its options as it struggles to counter the economic weight of the United States.
Although Beijing retaliated with an 84% tariff on U.S. goods, China's reliance on exporting more than four times more to the U.S. renders its response largely symbolic.
Trump's approach reflects his broader strategy to assert America's unmatched power in global commerce, capitalizing on its position as the world's wealthiest and largest consumer market.
By leveraging tariffs as both economic tools and geopolitical instruments, he has shifted the balance of international trade in favor of the United States.
The average U.S. tariff rate now exceeds 20%, up from 2.5% pre-Trump, marking a major trade reversal that disrupts globalism and forces nations to negotiate on U.S. terms.
European countries and other major economies are also navigating Trump's policies carefully.
Nations like Japan and South Korea are seeking exemptions or tailored agreements to avoid prolonged economic strain, while smaller economies face steep penalties for perceived imbalances.
Trump's administration has made it clear that no country is immune from scrutiny, reinforcing America's position as the ultimate arbiter of global trade rules.
This unilateral approach dismantles decades of multilateral trade norms, replacing them with a system that prioritizes U.S. interests above all else.
Trump's focus on reshoring manufacturing and protecting domestic industries further solidifies America's dominance while challenging rivals to adapt to this new reality.
With this bold strategy, Trump continues to reshape global trade dynamics, ensuring that the United States remains at the center of economic power regardless of opposition from China or other nations.
