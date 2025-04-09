Heidi Solomon: A Trailblazer In Sales, Leadership, And Empowering Women In Business

HENNIKER, NH, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Heidi Solomon, a globally recognized sales expert, women in sales champion, and advocate for diversity and inclusion, continues to make waves in the business world with her unparalleled expertise and passion for empowering others. With over 35 years of experience in global complex B2B sales and leadership, Heidi has closed over $1.5 billion in revenue, created thousands of jobs worldwide, and earned accolades as a two-time Gold Stevie Award winner, a LinkedIn Top Voice, and a Top 50 Women Leader in New Hampshire.Heidi's remarkable career is a testament to her ability to solve customer challenges, create value-added solutions, build trust and relationships, and drive innovation and growth. But her impact extends far beyond her professional achievements. As the Founder and CEO of GirlzWhoSell, Heidi is on a mission to close the gender gap in B2B sales and build the largest pipeline of diverse, early-stage female sales talent. Through training, mentoring, and career coaching, she is empowering young women from underrepresented communities to pursue and excel in sales careers.A Voice for Empowerment: I Have a VoiceHeidi's passion for empowering others is beautifully captured in her highly acclaimed and award-winning book, I Have a Voice. This enchanting tale follows Victoria and her lovable sidekick, Viktor the voice monster, on a journey of self-discovery, courage, and kindness. With vibrant illustrations and five interactive worksheets, I Have a Voice teaches young readers to trust and embrace their unique inner voice.Perfect for bedtime or classroom reading, this heartwarming story inspires imagination and empowerment in children and parents alike. Heidi's ability to weave meaningful lessons into a captivating narrative reflects her commitment to fostering confidence and self-belief in the next generation.A Leader in Sales and BeyondHeidi's influence in the sales industry is unmatched. She is ranked among the Demand base Top 100 Women in Sales and has been recognized as a Top 50 Women Leader in New Hampshire. Her expertise spans complex sales, global new business development, business and sales strategy, executive management, team leadership, and customer experience.Currently, Heidi serves as the Chief Growth Officer of The DORS Group, a real estate company where she leads marketing, sales, and social media strategies. Her innovative approach and leadership have been instrumental in driving growth and success for the organization.GirlzWhoSell: Building a Pipeline of Female Sales TalentHeidi's dedication to closing the gender gap in B2B sales is at the heart of GirlzWhoSell, an organization she founded to empower women in sales. Through this initiative, Heidi provides training, mentoring, and career coaching to young women from underrepresented communities, helping them build the skills and confidence needed to thrive in sales careers.“Sales is a powerful career path that offers incredible opportunities for growth and success,” says Heidi.“But for too long, women have been underrepresented in this field. Through GirlzWhoSell, I'm working to change that by equipping young women with the tools and support they need to succeed.”A Champion for Diversity, Equity, and InclusionHeidi's commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) is a cornerstone of her work. As a DEI champion, she actively advocates for creating inclusive environments where everyone has the opportunity to thrive. Her efforts have not only transformed organizations but also inspired countless individuals to embrace their potential and pursue their dreams.What People Are SayingHeidi's work has earned widespread recognition and praise from peers, colleagues, and industry leaders.“Heidi Solomon is a force to be reckoned with,” says one industry expert.“Her ability to drive results while empowering others is truly remarkable. She is a trailblazer in every sense of the word.”A reader of I Have a Voice shared,“This book is a treasure. It's not just a story-it's a tool for teaching children the importance of self-belief and kindness. Heidi's message is one that resonates with readers of all ages.”Join the MovementHeidi Solomon's work is a testament to the power of leadership, resilience, and empowerment. Whether through her groundbreaking initiatives like GirlzWhoSell, her inspiring book I Have a Voice, or her transformative leadership in the business world, Heidi continues to make a lasting impact.The book is now available on Amazon-grab your copy today!Amazon:

