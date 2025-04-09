Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

EQB Announces Voting Results Of Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders


2025-04-09 06:31:17
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TORONTO, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB) announced today the election of the 10 nominees listed in the management information circular dated February 13, 2025, as directors of EQB at the annual meeting of shareholders held earlier today.

The results of the vote for director elections are as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes
Withheld

%
Withheld

Michael Emory

25,996,363

99.55

117,039

0.45

Susan Ericksen

26,093,185

99.92

20,217

0.08

Kishore Kapoor

26,096,132

99.93

17,270

0.07

Yongah Kim

26,046,767

99.74

66,635

0.26

Marcos Lopez

26,096,468

99.94

16,934

0.06

Andrew Moor

25,999,231

99.56

114,171

0.44

Rowan Saunders

25,990,492

99.53

122,910

0.47

Carolyn Schuetz

25,790,101

98.76

323,301

1.24

Vincenza Sera

25,990,449

99.53

122,953

0.47

Michael Stramaglia

25,996,048

99.55

117,354

0.45

About EQB Inc.

EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB) is a leading digital financial services company with $132 billion in combined assets under management and administration (as at January 31, 2025). It offers banking services through Equitable Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary and Canada's seventh largest bank by assets, and wealth management through ACM Advisors, a majority owned subsidiary specializing in alternative assets. As Canada's Challenger BankTM, Equitable Bank has a clear mission to drive change in Canadian banking to enrich people's lives. It leverages technology to deliver exceptional personal and commercial banking experiences and services to over 700,000 customers and more than six million credit union members through its businesses. Through its digital EQ Bank platform (eqbank ), its customers have named it one of Canada's top banks on the Forbes World's Best Banks list since 2021.

To learn more, please visit href="" rel="nofollow" investorroo or connect with us on LinkedIn .

Investor contact:
David Wilkes
Vice President and Head of Finance
[email protected]

Media contact:
Maggie Hall
Director, PR & Communications
[email protected]

SOURCE EQB Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN09042025003732001241ID1109411160

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search