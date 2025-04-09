EQB Announces Voting Results Of Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TORONTO, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB) announced today the election of the 10 nominees listed in the management information circular dated February 13, 2025, as directors of EQB at the annual meeting of shareholders held earlier today. The results of the vote for director elections are as follows:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes

Withheld %

Withheld Michael Emory 25,996,363 99.55 117,039 0.45 Susan Ericksen 26,093,185 99.92 20,217 0.08 Kishore Kapoor 26,096,132 99.93 17,270 0.07 Yongah Kim 26,046,767 99.74 66,635 0.26 Marcos Lopez 26,096,468 99.94 16,934 0.06 Andrew Moor 25,999,231 99.56 114,171 0.44 Rowan Saunders 25,990,492 99.53 122,910 0.47 Carolyn Schuetz 25,790,101 98.76 323,301 1.24 Vincenza Sera 25,990,449 99.53 122,953 0.47 Michael Stramaglia 25,996,048 99.55 117,354 0.45

About EQB Inc.

EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB) is a leading digital financial services company with $132 billion in combined assets under management and administration (as at January 31, 2025). It offers banking services through Equitable Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary and Canada's seventh largest bank by assets, and wealth management through ACM Advisors, a majority owned subsidiary specializing in alternative assets. As Canada's Challenger BankTM, Equitable Bank has a clear mission to drive change in Canadian banking to enrich people's lives. It leverages technology to deliver exceptional personal and commercial banking experiences and services to over 700,000 customers and more than six million credit union members through its businesses. Through its digital EQ Bank platform (eqbank ), its customers have named it one of Canada's top banks on the Forbes World's Best Banks list since 2021.

To learn more, please visit href="" rel="nofollow" investorroo or connect with us on LinkedIn .

Investor contact:

David Wilkes

Vice President and Head of Finance

[email protected]

Media contact:

Maggie Hall

Director, PR & Communications

[email protected]

