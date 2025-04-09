National Pan-Hellenic Council, Inc.® Joint Statement Opposing Censorship Of American History At The National Museum Of African American History And Culture

WASHINGTON, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Council of Presidents of the National Pan Hellenic Council® (NPHC®), representing the nine historically Black Greek-lettered Organizations and more than 2.5 million members worldwide, strongly opposes any attempt to censor, distort, or dismantle the telling of America's full and inclusive history. Efforts to withhold funding from the Smithsonian complex, especially the National Museum of African American History and Culture, threaten not only a vital educational resource but also the very integrity of our national narrative.

The National Museum of African American History and Culture serves as a cornerstone in the preservation and celebration of African American history and culture. This history is American history. From slavery to civil rights to the cultural innovations that continue to shape the world, the museum ensures these stories are not forgotten, denied, or politicized.

NPHC® also commends the outstanding leadership of Secretary Lonnie G. Bunch III. As the founding director of the museum and the first African American Secretary of the Smithsonian Institution, Secretary Bunch has championed the power of historical truth to unite, educate, and heal. His dedication to scholarship, accessibility, and equity has elevated the Smithsonian mission and broadened its relevance to all Americans.

The NPHC® was founded on May 10, 1930, at Howard University in Washington, DC. The purpose of the NPHC® is to foster cooperative actions of its members in dealing with matters of mutual concern. Thus, NPHC® promotes the well-being of its affiliate fraternities and sororities, facilitates the establishment and development of local councils of the NPHC®, which collaboratively work together across the United States and provides leadership training for its constituents. We believe that knowledge uplifts communities, empowers individuals, and strengthens democracy. Secretary Bunch continues in that tradition and reminds us that museums are not merely repositories of the past. They are tools for building a better future.

The NPHC® calls on policymakers, educators, and citizens across the country to reject false narratives that seek to divide us. We must support institutions that honor our collective past and protect our shared future. The National Museum of African American History and Culture plays a vital role in that mission, and we will continue to advocate for its preservation and advancement.

The National Pan-Hellenic Council, Incorporated® (NPHC®) is currently composed of nine (9) International Greek letter Sororities and Fraternities: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.®, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.®, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., Iota Phi Theta® Fraternity, Inc., Kappa Alpha Psi® Fraternity, Inc., Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc., Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., and Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. For more information, visit .

