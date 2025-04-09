Aleshire & Wynder Secures Another Court Victory Protecting Local Control And Charter Rights

Huntington Beach pier

Orange County Superior Court Ruling Upholds Charter City Rights Against State Challenge

- Anthony TaylorHUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Aleshire & Wynder , LLP is proud to announce another significant court victory defending the rights of charter cities under the California Constitution.In a case before the Orange County Superior Court, Aleshire & Wynder represented the City of Huntington Beach in a lawsuit brought by the California Attorney General and the California Secretary of State. The lawsuit challenged a voter-approved charter amendment related to municipal election procedures.The State sought to retroactively preempt the charter amendment through legislation passed after the amendment was enacted. The Court rejected the State's attempt, affirming the City's constitutional authority to govern its municipal election procedures.This victory is yet another example of Aleshire & Wynder's continued success in protecting local control and upholding the will of voters throughout California. The firm remains committed to defending the constitutional rights of cities and advancing good governance across the state.The City of Huntington Beach was represented by Aleshire & Wynder's litigation team, including Managing Partner Sunny Soltani , Equity Partner Anthony Taylor , and Associate Alyssa Daskas. For more information about Aleshire & Wynder's municipal law and litigation services, visit .1 Park Plaza Suite 1000Irvine, California, 92614Phone: (949) 223-1170CASE NUMBER: 30-2024-01393606-CU-WM-CJC

