Wongdoody Welcomes Falk Eumann As Executive Creative Director To Expand Creative Leadership In North America

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- WongDoody, a global creative technology agency and an Infosys company, today announces the hiring of Falk Eumann as Executive Creative Director, North America. This strategic hire further reinforces the agency's commitment todelivering intelligent marketing and experiences powered by creativity, technology, and AI.With more than two decades of creative leadership experience, Falk brings to WongDoody an entrepreneurial mindset and a bold, global perspective. Based in New York, he will help lead the creative vision for the agency's North America operations, working closely with teams across the U.S. to craft experiences that are not only compelling but technologically advanced. With more than 15 years of focus in the digital space, his approach blends technology, design, and storytelling to build purpose-driven and business-relevant experiences.“Falk's ability to lead high-performing creative teams and deliver AI and tech-centric customer solutions that help businesses evolve is exactly the kind of leadership we're building for the future,” said Laura Davis, Managing Director, U.S., WongDoody.Prior to joining WongDoody, Falk led world-class creative organizations and contributed to campaigns for some of the world's most recognized brands, including T-Mobile, Lufthansa, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and many more. His work has been honored by the Emmys, Clios, Cannes Lions, and The One Show, among others.“This is a tremendously exciting time to join WongDoody,” said Falk Eumann.“The opportunity to merge human-centered storytelling with next-gen technology is more relevant than ever-and I look forward to pushing the boundaries of what's possible alongside this incredibly talented team.”This appointment comes as WongDoody continues to expand its U.S. footprint and build on its expertise in experience design, digital marketing, and AI-powered innovation.About WongDoody: WongDoody is the creative technology agency from Infosys that creates intelligent marketing and experiences helping unlock what's next for people and brands. With 22 studios and 2000+ employees around the globe, we serve clients in more than 55 countries with intelligent, human-centered creativity that solves business problems. We unlock future potential with AI-driven marketing, data-backed strategies, intelligent products, services and platforms, virtual and augmented reality, digital twins, and next-gen AI content that people love. For more re information visit

