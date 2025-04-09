H.R. 845 Passes House Committee: Pet & Livestock Protection Act Advances

The House Committee's passage of H.R. 845 advances gray wolf delisting, allowing states to manage recovered populations and preventing judicial review, a move Hunter Nation celebrates as a win for science-based conservation and local control.

MISSION, Kan., April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- House Bill H.R. 845, the "Pet and Livestock Protection Act of 2025" introduced in the United States House of Representative in January 2025 by Representative Tom Tiffany (WI-7) and Representative Lauren Boebert (CO-4) was successfully passed from the House Committee on Natural Resources today.

"Hunter Nation salutes the House Natural Resources Committee for voting the 'Pet and Livestock Protection Act' out of committee, and we also thank Rep. Tom Tiffany and Rep. Lauren Boebert for their unwavering support of hunters and our hunting lifestyle," said Keith Mark, President/Founder of Hunter Nation. "The delisting of the gray wolf is a policy change we have been fighting for since our founding. The recovery of the gray wolf is an incredible conservation success story that should be celebrated. This legislation allows each state to manage the now recovered wolf population just as they manage all other wildlife within the state. The best part of this legislation is the provision that prevents judicial review of the legislative action which will preclude anti-hunting groups from using activist judges to interfere with sound, science-based conservation," added Mark.

During a recent Congressional hearing in Washington DC, where the merits of delisting the gray wolf were being debated, biologist and wildlife management expert Dr. Nathan M. Roberts , testified and laid out these undeniable facts:



In the Great Lakes region alone, there are an estimated 4,000 to 5,000 wolves, a population level more than ten times the original recovery goal.

Recovery goals have been surpassed every year since at least 1994, yet the wolf remains listed, tying the hands of state wildlife managers. Scientific studies, including work by Adams et al. (2008) , show that harvest rates of up to 29% of a state's wolf population will have no negative impact on wolf population trajectories.

It's Time for Congress to Act

Hunter Nation is calling on the US Senate and the US House to pass the Senate bill introduced by Senators Johnson, Lee and Barrasso and pass H.R. 845, introduced by Representatives Boebert and Tiffany and other common-sense reforms to the ESA that restore management power to the states. We stand with America's hunters, ranchers, and state wildlife managers who know firsthand that local control works .

Hunter Nation remains committed to holding Congress accountable and ensuring that common sense and science, not radical activism, drive America's wildlife management policies.

***Hunter Nation is America's leading grassroots organization advocating for the rights of hunters and the responsible management of wildlife. We fight for the freedom to hunt and fish, and we champion science-based wildlife management policies.***

SOURCE Hunter Nation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED