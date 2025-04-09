Celebrating The Intersection Of Compassion And Community At The 2025 Community Of Kindness Awards

Join the Community of Kindness

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Austin Blessings Co-op is proud to announce the 2nd Annual Community of Kindness Celebration, taking place on Friday, May 2, 2025, from 6PM to 9PM in the Community Center at Riverbend Church. This inspiring evening will honor individuals and organizations that are making a meaningful difference in the Austin community through volunteerism and compassion-driven service .The event will feature the presentation of the 2025 Community of Kindness Awards, which recognizes those who have dedicated their time and talents to unifying the greater Austin area and transforming lives through their time and service. This year, an incredible 66 nominations were submitted, highlighting the deep commitment to service across the city. From these nominations, five individuals - Ron Doughty, Wyatt Sharphorn, Jo Ann Smith, Bill Tavis, and Floyd Taylor - and four organizations - Hopefully Sow, Evereve, Young Men's Service League (North Central Austin Chapter), and Lakeway Church - have been selected to receive awards during the celebration.“The Community of Kindness Awards are a way to shine a light on the everyday heroes among us,” said Brian Rawson, Founder of Austin Blessings Co-Op.“Their acts of 'Chrestotes' kindness - a kindness that is serviceable and meets real needs - help bring hope, healing, and connection to so many in our city.”Attendees of the May 2 event will enjoy an uplifting evening filled with stories of impact, opportunities to connect with individual and business leaders, performances by local Austin musicians Ferera Swan and Gritty Sunset, and a catered meal, not to mention a shared sense of purpose as we celebrate those who exemplify the spirit of kindness in action.The Community of Kindness Awards celebration is open to everyone, with 100% of proceeds going to benefit organizations affiliated with Austin Blessing's Co-op. Tickets are required and can be purchased on the Community of Kindness Awards website.About Austin Blessings Co-op:Austin Blessings Co-op is a non-traditional cooperative founded by Riverbend Church in 2019 to provide a platform for delivering services to Austin's most vulnerable residents. To find out more about Austin Blessings Co-op or to serve with one of their affiliates, visit their website at .

Scott Reeves

Austin Blessings Co-Op

+1 512-327-3540

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.