Plastic Surgery Center Of Hampton Roads Celebrates 30 Years Of Aesthetic Excellence

HAMPTON ROADS, Va., April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Plastic Surgery Center of Hampton Roads (PSCHR), a trusted destination for aesthetic and reconstructive procedures in the Hampton Roads community. PSCHR first opened its doors in 1995 and has grown into one of the region's most respected aesthetic practices-known for its surgical expertise, patient-first philosophy and consistently natural-looking results.

Over the past thirty years, PSCHR has remained committed to delivering the highest level of surgical care across breast, body and facial procedures. The practice is home to a distinguished team of board-certified plastic surgeons-Dr. Peter Vonu, Dr. Michael Zwicklbauer, Dr. Randall Blanchard, Dr. Michael Lofgren and Dr. Michael Cohen-each bringing advanced training and a shared dedication to personalized treatment and surgical excellence.

"As the last remaining founding physician of PSCHR, it's been an incredible journey watching the practice grow while staying true to the values we built it on," says Dr. Peter Vonu. "What hasn't changed is our focus on providing thoughtful, compassionate care and helping patients feel like the best version of themselves."

As PSCHR enters its fourth decade, the practice continues to evolve with leading-edge techniques, collaborative expertise and a deep commitment to serving the Hampton Roads community for years to come.

For more information about Plastic Surgery Center of Hampton Roads and to explore their 30-year legacy of transformation, visit pschr .

ABOUT NEWBEAUTY TOP DOCTORS:

As the beauty authority, NewBeauty advises readers to make educated decisions when it comes to the treatments they receive and the board-certified doctors who perform them. NewBeauty's Top Doctors are vetted and properly certified to perform the cosmetic treatments they offer and represent an exclusive group of the nation's best plastic surgeons, facial plastic surgeons, dermatologists, oculoplastic surgeons and cosmetic dentists.

For more information on NewBeauty, visit newbeauty

