TEAMSTERS WIN THREE ELECTIONS IN ONE DAY AT SOUTHERN GLAZER's WINE & SPIRITS

Teamsters Organizing Victories are Model for Success in the South

DALLAS, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Local 745 has won three elections in a single day at Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits. Loaders and depot drivers in Ft. Worth joined the union at the same time as drivers in El Paso last Friday.

"What we just did is emblematic of the reason why Teamsters have been leading the way in organizing the South," said Brent Taylor, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 745 and Southern Region International Vice President. "We're securing the best collective bargaining agreements in the brewery and liquor business, leading to more workers joining our union, giving the Teamsters more power, which produces better contracts for all our members."

Local 745 has organized over 400 workers in the alcoholic beverage industry since 2023, and the Teamsters have organized nearly 1,000 workers at Southern Glazer's nationwide since 2022.

"I'm proud to be part of the growing movement of workers throughout Texas who are organizing with the Teamsters for better wages, benefits, and working conditions at Southern Glazer's," said Nick Delgado, a driver in El Paso. "We see the difference for our co-workers who are protected by a Teamsters contract. There's no reason we can't fight to get what they already enjoy."

Teamsters Local 745 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout the Dallas-Ft. Worth area and the surrounding communities. For more information, go to facebook/Local745 .

Contact:

Matt McQuaid, (771) 241-0015

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 745

