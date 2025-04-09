Valuerays® End-Of-Season Amazon Sale

Amazon's Choice: ValueRays Heated Mouse Advanced

Still Cold Out There? End of Season Sale ValueRays Heated Computer Accessories

ValueRays End of Season Sale - Heated Ergonomic Wrist Rest

ValueRays® Announces End-of-Season Sale on Amazon - Trusted Heated Mouse Brand Featured on CBS Sunday Morning

- ValueRays® spokespersonPALM SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ValueRays, the original brand behind heated mouse accessories and desk comfort products, has launched an exclusive end-of-season sale on Amazon, clearing out final inventory of select winter items.Best known for the ValueRaysHeated Mouse -as featured on CBS Sunday Morning News on December 13, 2020-and its companion USB Mouse Hand Warmer, ValueRaysproducts are trusted by thousands of cold-handed customers across the U.S.This seasonal clearance includes the discontinued ValueRaysMouse Hand Warmer (no heat control switch) , offered at a deep discount while supplies last.🔥 Sale Details:Final inventory of discontinued heated mouse hand warmersUp to 20% off select ValueRaysUSB-heated accessoriesAvailable only on Amazon:About ValueRaysValueRaysis a woman-owned brand known for its USB-heated mouse and desktop accessories, delivering comfort and warmth to workspaces everywhere. The ValueRaysHeated Mouse was featured on CBS Sunday Morning News in 2020 and remains a popular choice for remote workers, gamers, and anyone with cold hands.

Anna Miller

Storming Startups!

+1 760-980-1435

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

ValueRays Heated Computer Accessories

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.