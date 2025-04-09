Cohen & Steers, Inc. To Release First Quarter 2025 Results On April 16, 2025

NEW YORK, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS ) announced that it expects to release first quarter 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 16, 2025. The earnings release and accompanying earnings presentation will be available on the company's website at under "Company-Investor Relations-Earnings Archive."

The company will host a conference call on Thursday, April 17, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. (ET) with access available via webcast and telephone. Chief executive officer, Joseph Harvey, chief financial officer, Raja Dakkuri, and president and chief investment officer, Jon Cheigh, will review the company's operating results and outlook and be available for questions.

Investors and analysts can access the live conference call by dialing 800-715-9871 (U.S.) or +1-646-307-1963 (international); passcode: 8494569. Participants should plan to register at least 10 minutes before the conference call begins. A replay of the call will be available for two weeks starting approximately two hours after the conference call concludes and can be accessed at 800-770-2030 (U.S.) or +1-609-800-9909 (international); passcode: 8494569. Internet access to the webcast, which includes audio (listen-only), will be available on the company's website at under "Company-Investor Relations" under "Financials." The webcast will be archived on the website for one month.

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.

