Merkel Cell Carcinoma Market To Grow Rapidly At A CAGR Of 8.7% During The Study Period (2020-2034) Delveinsight
|
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Market Report Metrics
|
Details
|
Study Period
|
2020–2034
|
Coverage
|
7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan].
|
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Market CAGR
|
8.7 %
|
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Market Size in 2023
|
USD 411 Billion
|
Key Merkel Cell Carcinoma Companies
|
TuHURA Biosciences, Philogen, Immunomic Therapeutics, Phio Pharmaceuticals, AgonOx, Kymera Therapeutics, Merus N.V., and others
|
Key Pipeline Merkel Cell Carcinoma Therapies
|
IFx-2.0, NIDLEGY (L19-IL2/L19-TNF), ITI 3000, PH 762, KT 253, MCLA 145, and others
Scope of the Merkel Cell Carcinoma Market Report
-
Therapeutic Assessment: Merkel Cell Carcinoma current marketed and emerging therapies
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Merkel Cell Carcinoma Drugs and Market Outlook
Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies
Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Merkel Cell Carcinoma Market Access and Reimbursement
Table of Contents
|
1
|
Key Insights
|
2
|
Report Introduction
|
3
|
MCC Market Overview at a Glance
|
3.1
|
Market Share (%) Distribution of MCC by Therapies in the 7MM in 2020
|
3.2
|
Market Share (%) Distribution of MCC by Therapies in the 7MM in 2034
|
4
|
Executive Summary
|
5
|
Key Events
|
6
|
Disease Background and Overview
|
6.1
|
Introduction
|
6.2
|
Anatomy
|
6.3
|
Histology of MCC
|
6.4
|
Signs and Symptoms
|
6.5
|
Risk Factors
|
6.6
|
Types of MCC
|
6.7
|
Pathophysiology of MCC
|
6.8
|
Staging of MCC
|
6.9
|
Diagnosis
|
6.9.1
|
Differential Diagnosis of MCC
|
6.9.2
|
Diagnostic Algorithm
|
6.9.3
|
Diagnostic Guidelines and Recommendations for MCC
|
6.10
|
Treatment
|
6.10.1
|
Follow-up and Recurrence
|
6.10.2
|
Treatment Algorithm
|
6.10.3
|
Treatment Guidelines and Recommendations for MCC
|
7
|
Epidemiology and Market Methodology
|
8
|
Epidemiology and Patient Population
|
8.1
|
Key Findings
|
8.2
|
Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM
|
8.2.1
|
Total Incident Cases of MCC
|
8.2.2
|
Gender-specific Incident Cases of MCC
|
8.2.3
|
Stage-specific Incident Cases of MCC
|
8.2.4
|
Etiology-specific Incident Cases of MCC
|
8.2.5
|
Progression Rate of MCC
|
8.3
|
Total Incident Cases of MCC in the 7MM
|
8.4
|
The United States
|
8.4.1
|
Total Incident Cases of MCC in the US
|
8.4.2
|
Gender-specific Incident Cases of MCC in the US
|
8.4.3
|
Stage-specific Incident Cases of MCC in the US
|
8.4.4
|
Etiology-specific Incident Cases of MCC in the US
|
8.4.5
|
Total Metastatic Cases of MCC in the US
|
8.5
|
EU4 and the UK
|
8.5.1
|
Total Incident Cases of MCC in EU4 and the UK
|
8.5.2
|
Gender-specific Incident Cases of MCC in EU4 and the UK
|
8.5.3
|
Stage-specific Incident Cases of MCC in EU4 and the UK
|
8.5.4
|
Etiology-specific Incident Cases of MCC in EU4 and the UK
|
8.5.5
|
Total Metastatic Cases of MCC in EU4 and the UK
|
8.6
|
Japan
|
8.6.1
|
Total Incident Cases of MCC in Japan
|
8.6.2
|
Gender-specific Incident Cases of MCC in Japan
|
8.6.3
|
Stage-specific Incident Cases of MCC in Japan
|
8.6.4
|
Etiology-specific Incident Cases of MCC in Japan
|
8.6.5
|
Total Metastatic Cases of MCC in Japan
|
9
|
Patient Journey
|
10
|
Marketed Therapies
|
10.1
|
Key Cross Competition
|
10.2
|
BAVENCIO (avelumab): Merck KGaA (EMD Serono)
|
10.2.1
|
Product Description
|
10.2.2
|
Regulatory Milestone
|
10.2.3
|
Other Developmental Activities
|
10.2.4
|
Clinical Trials Information
|
10.2.5
|
Safety and Efficacy
|
10.3
|
ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr): Incyte Corporation/MacroGenics
|
10.3.1
|
Product Description
|
10.3.2
|
Regulatory Milestone
|
10.3.3
|
Other Developmental Activities
|
10.3.4
|
Clinical Trials Information
|
10.3.5
|
Safety and Efficacy
|
10.4
|
KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab): Merck
|
10.4.1
|
Product Description
|
10.4.2
|
Regulatory Milestone
|
10.4.3
|
Other Developmental Activities
|
10.4.4
|
Clinical Trials Information
|
10.4.5
|
Safety and Efficacy
|
To be continued in the report...
|
11
|
Emerging Drug Profiles
|
11.1
|
Key Cross Competition of Emerging Drugs
|
11.2
|
IFx-2.0: TuHURA Biosciences
|
11.2.1
|
Drug Description
|
11.2.2
|
Other Developmental Activities
|
11.2.3
|
Clinical Trials Information
|
11.2.4
|
Safety and Efficacy
|
11.2.5
|
Analysts' View
|
11.3
|
NIDLEGY (L19-IL2/L19-TNF): Philogen
|
11.3.1
|
Drug Description
|
11.3.2
|
Other Developmental Activities
|
11.3.3
|
Clinical Trials Information
|
11.3.4
|
Analysts' View
|
11.4
|
ITI 3000: Immunomic Therapeutics
|
11.4.1
|
Drug Description
|
11.4.2
|
Other Developmental Activities
|
11.4.3
|
Clinical Trials Information
|
11.4.4
|
Safety and Efficacy
|
11.4.5
|
Analysts' View
|
11.5
|
PH 762: Phio Pharmaceuticals/AgonOx
|
11.5.1
|
Drug Description
|
11.5.2
|
Other Developmental Activities
|
11.5.3
|
Clinical Trials Information
|
11.5.4
|
Safety and Efficacy
|
11.5.5
|
Analysts' View
|
11.6
|
KT 253: Kymera Therapeutics
|
11.6.1
|
Drug Description
|
11.6.2
|
Other Developmental Activities
|
11.6.3
|
Clinical Trials Information
|
11.6.4
|
Safety and Efficacy
|
11.6.5
|
Analysts' View
|
11.7
|
MCLA 145: Merus N.V.
|
11.7.1
|
Drug Description
|
11.7.2
|
Other Developmental Activities
|
11.7.3
|
Clinical Trials Information
|
11.7.4
|
Safety and Efficacy
|
11.7.5
|
Analysts' View
|
To be continued in the report...
|
12
|
MCC: Market Analysis
|
12.1
|
Key Findings
|
12.2
|
Key Market Forecast Assumptions
|
12.2.1
|
Cost Assumptions and Rebates
|
12.2.2
|
Pricing Trends
|
12.2.3
|
Analogue Assessment
|
12.2.4
|
Launch Year and Therapy Uptake
|
12.3
|
Market Outlook
|
12.4
|
Total Market Size of MCC in the 7MM
|
12.5
|
Market Size of MCC by Therapies in the 7MM
|
12.6
|
Market Size of MCC in the United States
|
12.6.1
|
Total Market of MCC
|
12.6.2
|
Market Size of MCC by Therapies in the United States
|
12.7
|
Market Size of MCC in EU4 and the UK
|
12.7.1
|
Total Market Size of MCC
|
12.7.2
|
Market Size of MCC by Therapies in EU4 and the UK
|
12.8
|
Market Size of MCC in Japan
|
12.8.1
|
Total Market Size of MCC
|
12.8.2
|
Market Size of MCC by Therapies in Japan
|
13
|
Key Opinion Leaders' Views
|
14
|
Unmet Needs
|
15
|
SWOT Analysis
|
16
|
Market Access and Reimbursement
|
16.1
|
The United States
|
16.1.1
|
Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS)
|
16.2
|
In EU4 and the UK
|
16.2.1
|
Germany
|
16.2.2
|
France
|
16.2.3
|
Italy
|
16.2.4
|
Spain
|
16.2.5
|
The United Kingdom
|
16.3
|
Japan
|
16.3.1
|
MHLW
|
17
|
Appendix
|
17.1
|
Acronyms and Abbreviations
|
17.2
|
Bibliography
|
17.3
|
Report Methodology
|
18
|
DelveInsight Capabilities
|
19
|
Disclaimer
|
20
|
About DelveInsight
