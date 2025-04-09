Enact Holdings Set To Join S&P Smallcap 600

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Enact Holdings Inc. (NASD: ACT) will replace SolarWinds Corp. (NYSE: SWI ) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, April 16. Turn/River Capital is acquiring SolarWinds in a deal expected to close soon, pending final closing conditions. Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector April 16, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Enact Holdings ACT Financials April 16, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion SolarWinds SWI Information Technology

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI ), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit .

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices

[email protected]

Media Inquiries

[email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED