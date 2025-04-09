Enact Holdings Set To Join S&P Smallcap 600
|
Effective Date
|
Index Name
|
Action
|
Company Name
|
Ticker
|
GICS Sector
|
April 16, 2025
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Enact Holdings
|
ACT
|
Financials
|
April 16, 2025
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
SolarWinds
|
SWI
|
Information Technology
For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit
ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES
S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.
S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI ), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit .
