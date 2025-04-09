Mountain America Credit Union Partners With Show Up For Teachers To Launch $40,000 Grant Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Forty educators from Utah to receive $1,000 grant through new initiative

SANDY, Utah, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union is proud to announce its partnership with Utah First Lady Abby Cox's Show Up for Teachers initiative with the launch of Show Up for Teachers Grants . This program through the Mountain America Foundation will award $40,000 in grants with forty educators each receiving $1,000 to spark classroom innovation and boost student success. This marks the first year of the partnership between Mountain America Credit Union and Show Up for Teachers, furthering their joint mission to support educators.

“We are honored to partner with Utah First Lady Abby Cox and are in awe of her dedication to educators. These grants further showcase our commitment to empowering teachers and supporting our schools,” said Sharlene Wells, senior vice president of public relations and organizational communications at Mountain America Credit Union.“By investing in education, we are investing in the future of our communities and supporting those who shape the minds of the next generation.”

The Show Up for Teachers Grants are designed to support teachers by providing financial resources. Candidates will be evaluated based on their dedication to education, creativity in teaching methods, and commitment to fostering a positive learning environment. To be eligible, applicants must be teachers in Utah. Membership with Mountain America is not required to apply.

Online applications opened Monday, April 7, 2025, and will close Monday, May 19, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. MST.

“Collaborating with Mountain America Credit Union on the Show Up for Teachers Conference gives us a wonderful opportunity to provide our educators with the resources they need to bring innovation into their classrooms,” Cox said.“The grants will not only fuel creativity and enhance learning but also demonstrate our unwavering commitment to supporting educators in our communities. Together, we can make a meaningful impact on education and help our teachers succeed in their vital roles.”

The annual Show Up for Teachers Conference will take place on July 10, 2025, at the Mountain America Expo Center. At the event, Mountain America will be recognizing grant recipients. Educators can interact with Mountain America at their booth during the event, where there will be activities and prizes.

For more information and to apply for the Show Up for Teachers Grants, visit macu.com/showup .

