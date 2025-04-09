Goodguys Rod & Custom Association Returns To Raleigh For A Jam-Packed Weekend Of Hot Rodding Fun

Get ready for the Goodguys 10th Griot's Garage North Carolina Nationals presented by TREMEC

The Goodguys 10th Griot's Garage North Carolina Nationals presented by TREMEC brings classic cars, custom trucks, hot rods and family fun to the North Carolina State Fairgrounds, April 18 & 19.

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Goodguys Rod & Custom Association , the world's largest hot rodding association and producer of America's Favorite Car Show, is cruising back to Raleigh, for the 10th Griot's Garage North Carolina Nationals presented by Tremec on April 18th and 19th! Due to Easter Sunday, the event will be packed into two full days of hot rodding action, with over 1,500 of the southeast's best muscle cars, classic trucks and hot rods filling the North Carolina State Fairgrounds for two solid days of cool cars, cool people, and good times.Classic cars and trucks built in 1999 and earlier are welcome to take part in the show with many competing for a Finalist position in Goodguys' coveted“Top 12” awards program presented by BASF including Muscle Car, Truck of the Year Early and Late, and Muscle Machine. Award-winning builder and former Goodguys Trendsetter of the Year, Jonathan Goolsby of Goolsby Customs, will also be on hand to select his Top 10 Builders Choice rides of the weekend.The family friendly two-day event offers plenty of fun for the whole family including a chance for the kids to build a model car courtesy of Autoworld during the free Model Car Make and Take then they can take in games, arts and crafts in the free Family Fun Zone. When the kids are done, head over to the Nitro Thunderfest to hear and feel the roar of vintage exhibition dragsters revving their fully-blown engines. There's also more cars to see inside the Graham building plus a swap meet, Cars 4-Sale Corral and a midway full of builders and manufacturers.More racing excitement takes place as the Goodguys' Autocross racing series returns to Raleigh where drivers race around corners and dodge cones each day with hopes to qualify for the No Limit Engineering“Rumble in Raleigh” AutoCross Shootout on Saturday afternoon. The day concludes with a parade of the award winning rides followed immediately by a metal-crunching Demolition Derby where competitors will beat, bounce and crash into each other on a slippery, red clay surface battling to be the last car running (extra ticket required).The Griot's Garage North Carolina Nationals presented by Tremec always delivers an entertaining weekend and gathering of cool cars, cool people and good times. For more event information or to purchase tickets or register a vehicle:WHAT: Goodguys 10th Griot's Garage North Carolina Nationals presented by TREMECWHERE: North Carolina State Fairgrounds, 1025 Blue Ridge Blvd., Raleigh, NC 27607WHEN: April 18-19, Friday 8am – 5pm, Saturday 8am - 6pmTICKET INFO: Go to /ncn , Purchase at the gate or onlineMEDIA INFO: Media Requests and Photo Assets

