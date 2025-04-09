CHARLES ZHANG HAS BEEN RANKED #4 IN THE NATION AND #1 IN THE STATE OF MICHIGAN BY FORBES FOR 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Charles and his investment team provide personalized investment recommendations to every client in our firm. Charles has also been recognized by Barrons. He was ranked the #1 Independent Advisor in the nation by Barron's on their list of the Top 100 Independent Advisors for 2024 and has held the #1 position for three out of the past five years.*

Charles Zhang is the Founder and President of Zhang Financial, a fee-only wealth management group headquartered in southwest Michigan. He, along with his wife and Chief Executive Officer, Lynn Chen-Zhang, have built a firm with over $6.5 billion in assets under management.

Charles attributes the main reason for the success of Zhang Financial to the fee-only compensation structure that the firm has implemented with all clients. A fee-only advisor is defined as one who is compensated solely from the client. Neither the advisor, nor any related party, may receive compensation contingent on the purchase or sale of a financial product.

Unlike Charles and Zhang Financial, many financial advisors are sellers of financial products. Some or all of their income may be dependent upon their ability to steer clients into a limited number of financial products. This inherent conflict of interest poses serious threats to the client's financial well-being.

By eliminating any potential conflicts of interest, Charles Zhang ensures that his clients receive truly objective, unbiased investment advice. For more information, or to request a consultation, please visit .

*As reported by Forbes on April 8, 2025, and by Barron's on September 13, 2024, September 15, 2023 and September 17, 2021. Please see /disclosure for full ranking criteria and disclosure.

Elizabeth Edgerton

269.385.5888

[email protected]

SOURCE Zhang Financial