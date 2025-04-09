Michaela Riley Concludes Her Fantasy Trilogy With Spear Of Lugh: The Witch's Rebirth Part III

WILLIAMSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Author Michaela Riley is thrilled to announce the release of the highly anticipated final installment in The Witch's Rebirth trilogy: Spear of Lugh: The Witch's Rebirth Part III. This gripping conclusion promises a thrilling journey into the heart of ancient Gaul, where darkness and destiny collide.Set in the shadowed year of 544 AD, Spear of Lugh: The Witch's Rebirth Part III plunges readers back into the ravaged town of Septimania. Scarred by a devastating plague, the town begins its tentative steps toward renewal, thanks to the Witch's powerful influence. The approaching eve of Samhain brings the promise of celebration and hope. However, a chilling truth lurks beneath the surface: an ancient darkness, long thought vanquished, is stirring once again, threatening to plunge Septimania back into despair.With humanity on the brink, Septimania's only hope rests on the divine strength of the Gods. Hearing the raven's call, the reborn Witch emerges from the labyrinth's depths, wielding the Cauldron of Dagda and the Spear of Lugh. Poised for a final, desperate battle, she must summon the enigmatic might of the Tuatha De Danann to stand against the encroaching darkness. In this coming conflict, the stakes are higher than ever, and the fate of humanity hangs in the balance."This final installment is a culmination of years of work and dedication," says Michaela Riley. "I wanted to create a story that explores the enduring power of hope, the fight against overwhelming darkness, and the enduring strength of ancient mythology. I believe Spear of Lugh: The Witch's Rebirth Part III delivers on that promise."Key Selling Points:.The epic conclusion to the acclaimed Witch's Rebirth trilogy..A thrilling blend of historical fiction, fantasy, and mythology..A captivating exploration of ancient Gaul, its legends, and its people..A story of hope, resilience, and the power of the divine.Spear of Lugh: The Witch's Rebirth Part III is available for purchase on Amazon today!About Michaela Riley:Michaela Riley's path is a stunning fusion of tenacity, passion, and inventiveness, from the undulating hills of West Virginia to the pages of her novels. Michaela's journey took her from military duty to healthcare before discovering her real purpose as a storyteller. She grew up surrounded by nature, books, and a love of heritage. She finds motivation to create compelling stories that capture the breadth of her life experiences with each trek and peaceful time spent with her dogs. Michaela is a writer, advocate, and educator whose work honors the power of self-expression and the hidden tales.

