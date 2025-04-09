William H. Sadlier, Inc. Proudly Sponsors The Carlo Acutis: Roadmap To Reality Documentary Film

William H. Sadlier Inc. Logo

Carlo Acutis: Roadmap to Reality

Sadlier proudly sponsors Carlo Acutis: Roadmap to Reality, in theaters April 27–29. Celebrate his canonization and inspire students through faith.

William H. Sadlier, Inc.

- Theresa Thompson, President and CEO of SadlierNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- William H. Sadlier, Inc . Proudly Sponsors New Film on Carlo AcutisCarlo Acutis: Roadmap to Reality is in Theaters Nationwide April 27–29 ONLYWilliam H. Sadlier , Inc., a leading publisher of faith formation and academic programs for PreK–12, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the highly anticipated theatrical release of Carlo Acutis: Roadmap to Reality. The documentary film explores the life and legacy of soon-to-be Saint Carlo Acutis, an inspiring teenager who used technology to evangelize and share the message of the Real Presence of Christ in the Eucharist. He will be canonized by Pope Francis on April 27, 2025, the first day of the film's theatrical release.Roadmap to Reality showcases Carlo's family, friends, key figures from the Catholic Church, and tech experts, sharing insights on his impact and offering guidance for young people in the digital age. The film also follows a group of students on a pilgrimage from North Dakota to Italy, where they deepen their faith while visiting Carlo's tomb. The students embark on the journey unplugged, leaving behind technology to test their ability to stay present, build genuine connections, and embrace spiritual renewal.“Sadlier is deeply honored to support this film, which speaks to the hearts of Catholic educators and families and beautifully inspires students with a living example of Catholic identity in action,” said Theresa Thompson, President and CEO of Sadlier.“Blessed Carlo is a powerful witness for young people today. His life offers a meaningful example of holiness, devotion, and love for generations to come.”“We are thrilled to welcome Sadlier as sponsors of Carlo Acutis: Roadmap to Reality,” said David DiCerto, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Castletown Media and one of the film's producers.“We greatly admire Sadlier's work as a leader in faith formation, and we look forward to partnering with them to share Blessed Carlo's story.”As part of its sponsorship, Sadlier will share exclusive resources and reflections inspired by Carlo Acutis to help schools and parishes integrate his inspiring story into their programs. These resources support Sadlier's enriching faith formation programs such as We Believe: Living Your Catholic Identity K–8 and their professional development course focused on Catholic Identity.Carlo Acutis: Roadmap to Reality is a production of Castletown Media and Jim Wahlberg in association with the National Eucharistic Congress, Inc., and the McGrath Institute for Church Life at the University of Notre Dame.For more information on Carlo Acutis: Roadmap to Reality, visit / .For updates and more information, follow Sadlier on social media or visit / .

