Teck To Release First Quarter 2025 Results On April 24, 2025
|Date:
|Thursday, April 24, 2025
|Time:
|8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET
|Listen-Only Webcast:
|here
|Dial In for Investor & Analyst Q&A:
|1.647.846.8877 or 1.833.752.3828
|Quote“Teck Resources”, to join the call
|Alternate, pre-register to the call for Q&A:
|registration link
An archive of the webcast will be available at teck.com within 24 hours.
About Teck
Teck is a leading Canadian resource company focused on responsibly providing metals essential to economic development and the energy transition. Teck has a portfolio of world-class copper and zinc operations across North and South America and an industry-leading copper growth pipeline. We are focused on creating value by advancing responsible growth and ensuring resilience built on a foundation of stakeholder trust. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at or follow @TeckResources .
Investor Contact:
Ellen Lai
Coordinator, Investor
Media Contact:
Dale Steeves
Director, External Communications
236.987.7405
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment