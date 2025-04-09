City Of Altamonte Springs Announces Partnership With Vetavize To Support Veterans

- Frank Martz, Altamonte Springs City ManagerALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The City of Altamonte Springs has partnered with Vetavize to bring enhanced support for its veteran employees. The collaboration with Vetavize introduces an AI-driven platform designed to simplify and expedite the process of accessing military benefits, continuing the City's steadfast commitment to honoring veterans' service and ensuring they receive the care, resources and recognition they truly deserve and have earned. Vetavize is a forward-thinking, vet-developed local company that mirrors the City's staunch support to our veterans and our use of innovative technologies to achieve better services."Our veterans have made significant sacrifices for our country, and the City is so grateful to them. By teaming up with Vetavize, we can express our gratitude in a meaningful way. This initiative not only aids in retaining and recruiting top talent but also strengthens our commitment to being a veteran-friendly workplace," said Frank Martz, City Manager of Altamonte Springs.Leveraging advanced artificial intelligence, Vetavize substantially improves processing times-from several years to just a few months. By streamlining the claims process and minimizing errors, the platform ensures faster, more accurate access to essential resources. Employees receive personalized guidance to help them maximize their benefits without navigating complex systems alone."We're proud to join forces with Altamonte Springs to bring innovative, AI-driven solutions to the veterans who work in public service. Frank Martz' leadership and dedication have been instrumental in elevating the conversation around veteran support," said Anthony Rivera, Chief Executive Officer of Vetavize, Inc.This initiative signifies an important advancement in the City's ongoing commitment to uplift, empower and support individuals who have served in uniform.To learn more, visit Altamonte .###About the City of Altamonte SpringsAltamonte Springs is a city born of innovation, fiscal responsibility and progressive ideas. The City is completely debt free and maintains one of the lowest tax rates in Florida. City leadership, staff, residents and local businesses share a vision of making Altamonte Springs the best place in Florida to live, work, raise a family, earn a degree, seek medical care, build a business and more. Few locations in the state offer the robust services Altamonte Springs provides at such a low cost. From forward-thinking projects and proactive initiatives to an evolving business climate and environmentally-friendly projects, Altamonte Springs has set an example for other municipalities by striving to work beyond the typical constraints of local government.The City has a perfect blend of community spirit and bustling activities that help create a wholesome environment for residents and visitors alike. Residential tree-lined streets and beautiful, natural parks reflect the charming and unique character of what locals call home. Not to mention, the City's robust events program is the most exciting in the region; all generously funded by the area's corporate sponsors. Hosting more than one million visitors each year, Altamonte Springs' programs infuse into the community a sense of excitement and entertainment, while enriching its diverse social fabric.About VetavizeFounded by former Navy SEAL Anthony Rivera in 2021, Vetavize is a technology company dedicated to improving how military veterans access their earned benefits. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Vetavize leverages proprietary automation and AI to simplify the VA disability claims process, reducing delays and ensuring accuracy. By providing step-by-step guidance and personalized support, Vetavize removes barriers that have traditionally made securing benefits a frustrating experience. With a mission to make veteran support more efficient, accessible, and reliable, Vetavize is transforming an outdated system to better serve those who have served.For more information, visit Vetavize or contact ... for media inquiries.

Amanda Phillips

City of Altamonte Springs

+1 407-571-8031

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.