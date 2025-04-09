A Transformative Gift: Pacific American Group's $1 Million Donation To 4Ocean Foundation Sparks Action In Ocean Conservation

SAUSALITO, Calif., April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a powerful commitment to ocean conservation, Pacific American Group has donated $1 million to the newly launched 4ocean Foundation. More than a generous gift, this marks the start of a broader movement to tackle plastic pollution through collaboration, leadership, and innovation.

4ocean Foundation celebrates a major philanthropic commitment from the Pacific American Group to expand global ocean clean up operations with an inspiring dinner bringing together other thought-leaders in the sector.

Pacific American Group CEO, Linda Hothem accepts Ocean Visionary Award from 4ocean Foundation for her philanthropic leadership.

4ocean Co-Founder and CEO, Alex Schulze leads inspiring discussion with other thought-leaders in the ocean sector.

CEO of the Marine Mammal Center, Cecily Majerus inspires guests with the work they are doing to protect ma

Pacific American Group CEO, Linda Hothem welcomes guests alongside 4ocean Foundation Executive Director, Jack Lighton and 4ocean Co-Founder and CEO, Alex Schulze

"Philanthropy alone isn't enough-we need leadership and collective action to turn the tide on ocean pollution"

Post thi

To amplify the impact of this donation, Pacific American Group's CEO, Linda Hothem, hosted an intimate Jeffersonian-style dinner at her Sausalito residence on March 26. The evening brought together ocean advocates, scientists, and nonprofit leaders for a deep, solutions-focused dialogue on marine conservation, corporate responsibility, and the role of philanthropy in driving systemic change.

Among those in attendance were 4ocean Co-Founder and CEO Alex Schulze; Cecily Majerus, CEO of The Marine Mammal Center; and Jeff Boehm, the Center's Chief External Relations Officer. The gathering emphasized bridging philanthropy with action, fostering strategic partnerships that extend beyond cleanup efforts to long-term environmental solutions.

"Philanthropy alone isn't enough-we need leadership and collective action to turn the tide on ocean pollution," said Linda Hothem, CEO of Pacific American Group. "By bringing together some of the most influential minds in this space, we hoped to chart a path toward lasting impact that went far beyond this donation."

Jack Lighton, Executive Director at 4ocean Foundation, highlighted the urgency of the issue: "Over 400 million tons of plastic are produced annually, with 8 million tons entering the ocean. This crisis demands immediate and sustained response. With Pacific American Group's support, we can expand our cleanup efforts and mobilize communities worldwide."

The donation will significantly boost 4ocean's global cleanup operations, while also inspiring broader participation in environmental stewardship across sectors.

Pacific American Group, based in the San Francisco Bay Area, is a real estate investment company with a diverse portfolio spanning industrial, commercial, and residential properties. Their mission focuses on long-term value and supporting the infrastructure essential to resilient regional economies.

The 4ocean Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is dedicated to cleaning our ocean, rivers, and coastlines by removing plastic and other pollutants. Their vision is to build a global movement for a world free of ocean plastic. Learn more or support their mission at 4oceanFoundation .

SOURCE 4ocean Foundation

