Large, High-Grade Cesium Discovery Confirmed At Shaakichiuwaanaan, Canada
1 Shaakichiuwaanaan (CV5 & CV13) Mineral Resource Estimate (80.1 Mt at 1.44% Li2O and 163 ppm Ta2O5 Indicated, and 62.5 Mt at 1.31% Li2O and 147 ppm Ta2O5 Inferred) is reported at a cut-off grade of 0.40% Li2O (open-pit), 0.60% Li2O (underground CV5), and 0.80% Li2O (underground CV13) with an Effective Date of August 21, 2024 (through drill hole CV24-526). Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves as they do not have demonstrated economic viability.
Significant results at CV13 include:
Vega Zone
-
18.1 m at 2.71% Cs2O , including 7.4 m at 5.45% Cs2O (CV24-754).
11.1 m at 4.87% Cs2O , including 7.1 m at 7.39% Cs2O (CV24-520).
5.7 m at 4.97% Cs2O , including 3.0 m at 8.20% Cs2O (CV24-525).
9.6 m at 1.59% Cs2O , including 4.4 m at 2.34% Cs2O (CV24-579).
3.0 m at 9.43% Cs2O , including 1.0 m at 22.41% Cs2O (Channel CH23-069).
The largest of the two (2) cesium zones at CV13 is coincident with the high-grade (lithium) Vega Zone (Figure 1) and can be traced through drilling over an extensive area of ~600 m x 400 m , ranging in thickness from 1-2 m to >10 m. The cesium mineralization at the Vega Zone sits ~125 m to 150 m from surface and remains open to the northwest. Additionally, the cesium zone at Vega is commonly accompanied by high-grade lithium and tantalum (Table 1).
Rigel Zone
-
5.9 m at 11.19% Cs2O , including 1.0 m at 22.69% Cs2O (CV23-271).
5.0 m at 13.32% Cs2O , including 2.0 m at 22.90% Cs2O (CV23-255).
3.2 m at 10.24% Cs2O , including 1.1 m at 26.61% Cs2O (CV23-204).
4.5 m at 3.36% Cs2O (CV23-198).
The newly named "Rigel Zone" is situated coincident with the apex of the structural flexure at CV13 and is estimated through drilling to have a high-grade footprint of approximately 200 m x 80 m at up to ~5 m thick . This zone includes the highest cesium grades reported to date from the Property – 1.1 m at 26.61% Cs2O (CV23-204) and 2.0 m at 22.90% Cs2O (CV23-255) – which imply intervals of near-massive pollucite and represent some of the highest known cesium grades reported globally in recent years.
The Rigel Zone is present at shallow depth (~50 m from surface) and, while it appears to be smaller in scale than the Vega Zone, it also appears to be higher grade. Additionally, similar to Vega, the cesium zone at Rigel may be accompanied by high-grade lithium and tantalum (Table 1).
CV5 Pegmatite
In addition to CV13, the CV5 Pegmatite also returned multiple cesium mineralized intercepts (see Figure 5, Figure 6, Figure 7, Table 2, and Table 3). Initial review indicates a wider distribution of cesium across the pegmatite, with distinct zones less apparent compared to the Vega and Rigel cesium zones at the CV13 Pegmatite. However, given the density of drilling, further review and modelling is required to determine continuity and distinct zonation, especially given that cesium zones are relatively small but very high-value. Drill intercept highlights for cesium at CV5 include:
-
10.4 m at 1.30% Cs2O , including 4.0 m at 2.02% Cs2O (CV23-117).
9.0 m at 1.20% Cs2O , including 1.5 m at 5.03% Cs2O (CV24-651).
7.5 m at 1.29% Cs2O , including 1.5 m at 3.90% Cs2O (CV24-404).
2.0 m at 5.24% Cs2O (CV23-219).
0.8 m at 13.04% Cs2O (CV24-627).
Zone
|
Hole ID
|
From
|
To
|
Interval
|
Cs2O
|
Li2O
|
Ta2O5
|
Comments
|
Vega
|
CV23-332
|
57.8
|
58.4
|
0.6
|
1.07
|
0.75
|
89
|
Vega
|
CV23-348
|
68.6
|
69.8
|
1.1
|
2.74
|
0.18
|
123
|
Vega
|
CV24-470
|
131.5
|
132.9
|
1.4
|
3.57
|
3.12
|
100
|
140.1
|
141.5
|
1.4
|
3.16
|
1.58
|
54
|
143.5
|
144.9
|
1.4
|
2.19
|
4.82
|
274
|
Vega
|
CV24-492
|
68.4
|
69.2
|
0.8
|
6.68
|
0.47
|
82
|
Vega
|
CV24-498
|
140.1
|
141.5
|
1.5
|
1.51
|
1.08
|
484
|
147.3
|
150.0
|
2.7
|
4.00
|
1.67
|
109
|
Vega
|
CV24-507
|
110.8
|
116.5
|
5.7
|
0.98
|
1.34
|
171
|
|
110.8
|
112.0
|
1.2
|
3.03
|
0.81
|
328
|
123.4
|
128.0
|
4.6
|
4.57
|
2.11
|
87
|
152.8
|
155.1
|
2.3
|
1.33
|
3.41
|
101
|
|
CV24-508
|
102.3
|
104.1
|
1.8
|
0.86
|
1.39
|
276
|
|
102.3
|
103.4
|
1.1
|
1.05
|
1.77
|
28
|
|
CV24-510
|
154.9
|
160.3
|
5.5
|
2.02
|
1.46
|
66
|
172.0
|
174.0
|
2.0
|
1.51
|
5.72
|
133
|
176.9
|
178.3
|
1.5
|
1.30
|
5.58
|
281
|
204.3
|
205.7
|
1.3
|
6.20
|
0.93
|
204
|
|
CV24-513
|
10.3
|
11.7
|
1.5
|
4.47
|
0.13
|
324
|
|
CV24-519
|
93.1
|
94.1
|
1.1
|
1.65
|
0.32
|
167
|
Vega
|
CV24-520
|
130.0
|
132.3
|
2.4
|
1.73
|
1.46
|
117
|
137.5
|
148.7
|
11.1
|
4.87
|
2.09
|
1,116
|
|
137.5
|
144.6
|
7.1
|
7.39
|
0.96
|
103
|
167.6
|
168.2
|
0.6
|
1.49
|
0.03
|
388
|
|
CV24-524
|
144.0
|
147.5
|
3.5
|
1.49
|
3.61
|
538
|
150.6
|
153.0
|
2.4
|
0.98
|
2.68
|
533
|
|
CV24-525
|
98.8
|
100.5
|
1.7
|
5.30
|
1.45
|
50
|
105.5
|
111.2
|
5.7
|
4.97
|
0.99
|
61
|
|
105.5
|
108.5
|
3.0
|
8.20
|
1.16
|
30
|
118.0
|
122.5
|
4.5
|
2.50
|
0.96
|
121
|
|
CV24-529
|
128.0
|
129.5
|
1.5
|
1.63
|
0.75
|
292
|
|
CV24-539
|
45.8
|
47.7
|
2.0
|
1.82
|
0.92
|
285
|
|
CV24-546
|
142.4
|
143.8
|
1.4
|
2.13
|
0.30
|
217
|
|
CV24-571
|
155.8
|
158.8
|
3.0
|
2.13
|
1.49
|
463
|
|
CV24-579
|
133.3
|
142.9
|
9.6
|
1.59
|
2.08
|
371
|
|
138.5
|
142.9
|
4.4
|
2.34
|
3.55
|
354
|
|
CV24-582
|
136.9
|
138.5
|
1.6
|
1.91
|
0.12
|
54
|
144.7
|
149.2
|
4.5
|
1.53
|
0.61
|
1,054
|
Some lepidolite (~5-10%)
|
CV24-747
|
205.5
|
206.8
|
1.3
|
2.41
|
4.58
|
189
|
211.5
|
212.9
|
1.4
|
3.54
|
3.13
|
303
|
|
CV24-754
|
142.5
|
160.5
|
18.1
|
2.71
|
1.89
|
288
|
|
142.5
|
149.9
|
7.4
|
5.45
|
1.00
|
286
|
|
CV24-757
|
251.9
|
258.5
|
6.6
|
0.87
|
3.80
|
148
|
|
CV24-761
|
124.5
|
129.0
|
4.5
|
4.11
|
1.36
|
166
|
|
126.6
|
127.5
|
0.8
|
12.30
|
1.74
|
201
|
137.0
|
138.5
|
1.5
|
1.69
|
2.51
|
187
|
|
CV24-771
|
79.7
|
80.8
|
1.2
|
3.80
|
0.27
|
239
|
|
CV24-773
|
144.5
|
147.1
|
2.6
|
2.52
|
0.12
|
9
|
154.6
|
159.0
|
4.4
|
1.32
|
2.30
|
476
|
163.6
|
165.3
|
1.7
|
2.14
|
3.29
|
188
|
|
CH23-069
|
2.3
|
5.3
|
3.0
|
9.43
|
2.80
|
148
|
|
3.3
|
4.3
|
1.0
|
22.41
|
1.63
|
29
|
CV24-446
|
74.6
|
76.1
|
1.5
|
3.82
|
0.70
|
1,258
|
|
CV24-538
|
189.8
|
190.3
|
0.5
|
1.98
|
0.02
|
243
|
|
CV24-545
|
202.5
|
203.2
|
0.7
|
2.57
|
0.01
|
248
|
|
CV24-561
|
397.8
|
398.3
|
0.5
|
1.41
|
2.19
|
215
|
417.7
|
418.6
|
0.8
|
1.28
|
0.14
|
281
|
|
CV22-084
|
4.8
|
5.7
|
0.9
|
3.77
|
0.06
|
195
|
|
CV23-191
|
78.0
|
79.1
|
1.1
|
1.67
|
4.64
|
54
|
|
CV23-198
|
58.5
|
63.0
|
4.5
|
3.36
|
4.19
|
333
|
|
CV23-204
|
50.9
|
54.0
|
3.2
|
10.24
|
2.89
|
814
|
|
50.9
|
52.0
|
1.1
|
26.61
|
0.23
|
1
|
|
CV23-213
|
65.3
|
66.4
|
1.1
|
2.86
|
2.19
|
77
|
|
CV23-218
|
78.8
|
79.5
|
0.8
|
1.48
|
1.77
|
8
|
|
CV23-224
|
137.3
|
138.5
|
1.2
|
3.90
|
0.27
|
133
|
|
CV23-255
|
75.0
|
80.0
|
5.0
|
13.32
|
0.24
|
1
|
|
78.0
|
80.0
|
2.0
|
22.90
|
0.44
|
1
|
|
CV23-271
|
61.5
|
67.4
|
5.9
|
11.19
|
1.07
|
3,261
|
|
64.0
|
65.0
|
1.0
|
22.69
|
0.48
|
110
|
|
CV24-432
|
83.7
|
85.6
|
1.9
|
1.88
|
0.56
|
149
|
|
CV24-436
|
38.1
|
39.6
|
1.6
|
4.46
|
2.78
|
113
|
|
CV24-444
|
28.0
|
29.5
|
1.5
|
6.95
|
0.33
|
12
|
31.5
|
32.9
|
1.4
|
1.35
|
2.77
|
59
|
|
CV23-312
|
104.0
|
105.0
|
1.0
|
1.34
|
3.82
|
94
|
Hole ID
|
From
|
To
|
Interval
|
Cs2O
|
Li2O
|
Ta2O5
|
Comments
|
CV22-030
|
182.0
|
184.0
|
2.0
|
1.03
|
1.61
|
114
|
|
236.3
|
237.1
|
0.8
|
1.92
|
1.35
|
61
|
|
208.4
|
209.4
|
1.0
|
1.58
|
0.37
|
42
|
255.5
|
257.5
|
2.0
|
1.69
|
4.66
|
154
|
|
90.0
|
91.0
|
1.0
|
3.86
|
0.24
|
60
|
|
161.5
|
162.5
|
1.0
|
1.30
|
2.61
|
123
|
193.5
|
194.5
|
1.0
|
1.17
|
3.41
|
186
|
|
35.0
|
36.0
|
1.0
|
2.27
|
0.19
|
79
|
|
22.0
|
23.0
|
1.0
|
1.56
|
0.39
|
217
|
|
169.0
|
170.0
|
1.0
|
1.18
|
2.50
|
44
|
176.3
|
177.3
|
1.0
|
1.10
|
0.30
|
190
|
181.3
|
182.3
|
1.0
|
1.00
|
3.16
|
120
|
|
165.0
|
166.0
|
1.0
|
1.13
|
1.73
|
549
|
|
130.0
|
131.0
|
1.0
|
3.11
|
1.00
|
96
|
|
268.0
|
270.0
|
2.0
|
1.06
|
4.87
|
205
|
|
310.0
|
312.0
|
2.0
|
1.01
|
5.54
|
564
|
325.0
|
326.1
|
1.1
|
1.11
|
2.95
|
190
|
|
190.0
|
200.3
|
10.4
|
1.30
|
1.77
|
240
|
|
192.0
|
196.0
|
4.0
|
2.02
|
2.06
|
341
|
|
267.0
|
267.8
|
0.8
|
4.32
|
4.62
|
70
|
273.2
|
274.8
|
1.6
|
1.05
|
4.08
|
160
|
|
192.0
|
193.0
|
1.0
|
5.59
|
2.90
|
51
|
195.7
|
196.7
|
1.0
|
1.00
|
3.55
|
149
|
248.5
|
249.3
|
0.8
|
1.02
|
4.68
|
514
|
|
89.8
|
90.7
|
0.9
|
1.01
|
4.48
|
84
|
198.1
|
199.2
|
1.0
|
2.04
|
1.93
|
109
|
|
430.4
|
431.2
|
0.8
|
1.04
|
1.22
|
292
|
|
330.9
|
332.9
|
2.0
|
2.24
|
1.69
|
300
|
|
330.9
|
331.6
|
0.7
|
5.31
|
0.59
|
136
|
|
167.0
|
168.2
|
1.1
|
1.24
|
5.17
|
138
|
|
241.5
|
242.5
|
1.0
|
1.67
|
1.78
|
326
|
|
225.0
|
226.0
|
1.0
|
1.22
|
3.25
|
819
|
264.5
|
266.5
|
2.0
|
0.90
|
4.80
|
278
|
|
265.5
|
266.5
|
1.0
|
1.21
|
5.39
|
286
|
278.5
|
279.3
|
0.8
|
1.23
|
3.09
|
900
|
297.5
|
298.5
|
1.0
|
3.46
|
0.25
|
247
|
|
158.4
|
159.4
|
1.0
|
1.71
|
0.40
|
173
|
|
207.8
|
209.9
|
2.1
|
2.23
|
2.73
|
170
|
|
207.8
|
208.8
|
1.0
|
3.93
|
3.05
|
173
|
212.0
|
213.0
|
1.0
|
2.96
|
2.52
|
145
|
216.0
|
217.0
|
1.1
|
0.98
|
1.81
|
62
|
|
100.8
|
101.8
|
1.0
|
1.02
|
3.09
|
193
|
|
105.0
|
106.0
|
1.0
|
1.46
|
2.09
|
433
|
|
265.3
|
268.2
|
2.9
|
4.11
|
0.89
|
333
|
|
88.1
|
88.9
|
0.8
|
4.10
|
1.97
|
25
|
|
199.0
|
201.0
|
2.1
|
3.88
|
3.69
|
193
|
208.7
|
209.9
|
1.3
|
1.36
|
4.39
|
80
|
213.2
|
215.3
|
2.1
|
1.18
|
2.28
|
110
|
|
244.8
|
246.8
|
2.0
|
0.76
|
3.93
|
188
|
|
244.8
|
245.8
|
1.0
|
1.01
|
3.41
|
241
|
|
109.5
|
111.5
|
2.0
|
5.24
|
3.50
|
187
|
194.6
|
195.6
|
1.0
|
1.57
|
2.11
|
73
|
|
285.0
|
287.1
|
2.1
|
1.17
|
4.12
|
231
|
|
166.2
|
169.2
|
2.9
|
0.88
|
2.89
|
426
|
186.2
|
187.1
|
0.9
|
2.36
|
3.21
|
263
|
|
115.5
|
117.2
|
1.7
|
3.96
|
3.30
|
1097
|
348.8
|
349.8
|
1.0
|
1.12
|
0.77
|
138
|
|
360.2
|
361.5
|
1.3
|
1.03
|
4.24
|
107
|
|
88.6
|
90.8
|
2.2
|
1.43
|
2.97
|
121
|
|
77.9
|
79.9
|
2.0
|
1.08
|
2.57
|
150
|
|
264.1
|
265.0
|
0.9
|
3.32
|
0.67
|
390
|
268.1
|
269.3
|
1.3
|
1.91
|
3.12
|
492
|
|
119.6
|
124.2
|
4.6
|
0.90
|
0.75
|
460
|
|
121.4
|
124.2
|
2.8
|
1.22
|
0.59
|
668
|
|
243.6
|
245.2
|
1.6
|
1.10
|
1.29
|
532
|
259.5
|
261.0
|
1.5
|
0.97
|
3.49
|
70
|
|
496.0
|
497.4
|
1.4
|
1.07
|
2.12
|
60
|
|
326.5
|
327.8
|
1.3
|
1.04
|
4.16
|
111
|
|
276.5
|
284.0
|
7.5
|
1.29
|
3.85
|
200
|
|
277.5
|
279.0
|
1.5
|
3.90
|
3.93
|
143
|
|
333.5
|
339.3
|
5.9
|
1.26
|
2.40
|
590
|
|
336.5
|
338.0
|
1.5
|
3.29
|
1.35
|
346
|
|
154.5
|
156.1
|
1.6
|
1.16
|
1.77
|
446
|
|
167.7
|
169.2
|
1.6
|
1.78
|
2.78
|
85
|
|
231.2
|
232.1
|
0.9
|
1.37
|
2.87
|
753
|
|
271.3
|
272.6
|
1.3
|
1.02
|
2.59
|
283
|
|
402.7
|
406.4
|
3.6
|
1.89
|
0.64
|
141
|
|
297.6
|
298.9
|
1.3
|
1.40
|
0.12
|
222
|
301.3
|
302.8
|
1.5
|
2.42
|
0.28
|
58
|
|
133.4
|
135.4
|
2.0
|
0.89
|
4.25
|
120
|
|
198.8
|
200.0
|
1.2
|
1.72
|
0.40
|
131
|
|
182.4
|
183.7
|
1.3
|
1.29
|
0.33
|
337
|
|
276.6
|
281.0
|
4.4
|
1.18
|
1.80
|
181
|
|
166.1
|
166.9
|
0.8
|
13.04
|
1.79
|
205
|
|
373.5
|
375.1
|
1.6
|
1.61
|
0.78
|
164
|
|
92.7
|
94.0
|
1.3
|
1.39
|
0.90
|
871
|
|
59.5
|
68.5
|
9.0
|
1.20
|
2.02
|
194
|
|
61.0
|
62.5
|
1.5
|
5.03
|
2.22
|
219
|
82.5
|
84.0
|
1.5
|
0.99
|
2.28
|
137
|
91.1
|
94.2
|
3.1
|
0.85
|
2.64
|
117
|
|
234.4
|
237.0
|
2.6
|
1.59
|
0.89
|
183
|
|
332.5
|
334.0
|
1.5
|
1.70
|
3.31
|
90
|
|
94.0
|
95.5
|
1.5
|
1.37
|
1.84
|
52
|
|
429.2
|
434.7
|
5.6
|
0.73
|
5.86
|
229
|
|
430.7
|
432.4
|
1.7
|
1.27
|
5.67
|
453
|
MINERALOGY AND GEOLOGICAL MODELLING
Pollucite , the principal and preferred ore mineral for cesium, has been identified by XRD mineralogical analysis at Shaakichiuwaanaan and is interpreted to be the primary source of the cesium enrichment at the Property based on cesium grades and logging. The high-grade cesium intercepts indicate that semi-massive to massive pollucite is present, especially in the Rigel Zone where several 10% to 20+% Cs2O intercepts are present. A mineralogical program focused on the Vega and Rigel cesium zones is underway to confirm the presence and quantitative abundance of pollucite, and to a lesser extent lepidolite where present.
With the overlimit assays for cesium now received, the Company is actively geologically modelling the Vega and Rigel cesium zones, both within the wider pegmatite geological model. Additionally, cesium will be added to the block model to further assess the potential of each zone.
In the same way that the Company's tantalum resource has the potential to be a valuable by-product, the identification of significant cesium mineralization at CV13 presents an opportunity to further evaluate the potential of cesium as a marketable by-product, which could complement the Company's lithium-focused development strategy and add to the suite of critical minerals that could be produced at Shaakichiuwaanaan . As the Feasibility Study for CV5 progresses for its lithium operation, the Company will assess the potential for a cesium resource at Shaakichiuwaanaan and its implications for future exploration and development.
ABOUT CESIUM – EXTREMELY RARE CRITICAL METAL
Cesium (Cs) is a specialty metal and is listed as a critical and strategic mineral by Canada, the province of Quebec (Canada), Japan, and the United States. The principal use of cesium, which is almost exclusively recovered (in its primary form) from the mineral pollucite, is in the form of cesium formate brine. Due to its high-density, low toxicity, biodegradable nature, and recoverability, cesium is used to support the completion of oil and gas wells at high pressure and temperature.
Cesium is also used in atomic clocks, GPS, aircraft guidance, and telecommunications. Its compounds have various applications: cesium carbonate in fuel cells, cesium chloride in chemistry and nuclear medicine, cesium hydroxide in batteries, cesium iodide in X-ray equipment, cesium nitrate in pyrotechnics and scintillation counters, and cesium sulfates in water treatment and scientific instruments. Cesium pricing varies based on its end-product form and purity; however, in its refined form, cesium metal (Cs >99.5%) is a high value commodity similar to gold and currently trades around US$2,550/oz (excluding VAT, Source – Shanghai Metal Markets ).
Mineral deposits of cesium (pollucite) are extremely rare globally and represent the most fractionated component of LCT pegmatite systems, which are effectively the only primary source of cesium globally. Economic deposits of cesium are typically on the scale of <10 kt to 350,000 kt in size and supported by drill intercepts of typically less than 3 to 10 m (core length). This compares to lithium pegmatite deposits that typically range in the millions of tonnes (<10 Mt and rarely over 100 Mt) in size and are supported by much thicker drill intercepts.
Examples of the few current/past producing mines include Tanco (Canada), Bikita (Zimbabwe), and Sinclair (Australia). Australia's first commercial cesium mine, Sinclair, extracted its last cesium in 2019.
Hole ID
|
Substrate
|
Total Depth (m)
|
Azimuth (°)
|
Dip
|
Easting
|
Northing
|
Elevation (m)
|
Core Size
|
Cluster
|
CV22-084
|
Land
|
247.8
|
200
|
-80
|
565010.3
|
5927857.6
|
398.5
|
NQ
|
CV13
|
CV23-191
|
Land
|
308.2
|
170
|
-45
|
565125.9
|
5928034.9
|
432.4
|
NQ
|
CV13
|
CV23-198
|
Land
|
98.0
|
140
|
-80
|
565126.2
|
5928036.0
|
432.4
|
NQ
|
CV13
|
CV23-204
|
Land
|
262.9
|
130
|
-80
|
565057.6
|
5927954.3
|
419.2
|
NQ
|
CV13
|
CV23-213
|
Land
|
209.0
|
200
|
-85
|
564876.6
|
5927915.3
|
409.7
|
NQ
|
CV13
|
CV23-218
|
Land
|
254.1
|
200
|
-45
|
564841.3
|
5927978.6
|
415.4
|
NQ
|
CV13
|
CV23-224
|
Land
|
308.0
|
200
|
-45
|
564748.9
|
5928008.0
|
414.1
|
NQ
|
CV13
|
CV23-255
|
Land
|
131.2
|
80
|
-45
|
564936.2
|
5927944.4
|
417.7
|
NQ
|
CV13
|
CV23-271
|
Land
|
149.2
|
110
|
-75
|
565068.5
|
5927999.1
|
429.0
|
NQ
|
CV13
|
CV23-312
|
Land
|
149.0
|
200
|
-90
|
564373.8
|
5928148.9
|
408.1
|
NQ
|
CV13
|
CV23-332
|
Land
|
427.9
|
140
|
-45
|
565421.2
|
5928393.4
|
405.5
|
NQ
|
CV13
|
CV23-348
|
Land
|
386.0
|
140
|
-90
|
565420.9
|
5928393.8
|
405.3
|
NQ
|
CV13
|
CV24-432
|
Land
|
278.0
|
200
|
-90
|
564895.9
|
5928117.1
|
426.3
|
NQ
|
CV13
|
CV24-436
|
Land
|
220.9
|
200
|
-60
|
564799.1
|
5928146.2
|
422.6
|
NQ
|
CV13
|
CV24-444
|
Land
|
248.0
|
200
|
-90
|
564799.0
|
5928146.2
|
422.6
|
NQ
|
CV13
|
CV24-446
|
Land
|
286.6
|
140
|
-90
|
565514.5
|
5928211.3
|
412.6
|
NQ
|
CV13
|
CV24-470
|
Land
|
281.2
|
320
|
-80
|
565430.9
|
5928494.3
|
393.9
|
NQ
|
CV13
|
CV24-492
|
Land
|
290.4
|
140
|
-45
|
565697.4
|
5928512.1
|
385.7
|
NQ
|
CV13
|
CV24-498
|
Land
|
218.0
|
140
|
-45
|
565467.1
|
5928559.6
|
387.9
|
NQ
|
CV13
|
CV24-507
|
Land
|
187.0
|
0
|
-90
|
565466.6
|
5928560.1
|
387.7
|
NQ
|
CV13
|
CV24-508
|
Land
|
152.0
|
140
|
-45
|
565710.4
|
5928599.6
|
382.2
|
NQ
|
CV13
|
CV24-510
|
Land
|
239.0
|
270
|
-55
|
565458.5
|
5928561.1
|
387.8
|
NQ
|
CV13
|
CV24-513
|
Land
|
171.2
|
320
|
-75
|
565707.2
|
5928604.4
|
381.9
|
NQ
|
CV13
|
CV24-519
|
Land
|
248.0
|
140
|
-45
|
565599.7
|
5928537.4
|
385.4
|
NQ
|
CV13
|
CV24-520
|
Land
|
243.7
|
320
|
-60
|
565459.7
|
5928564.3
|
387.4
|
NQ
|
CV13
|
CV24-524
|
Land
|
209.0
|
20
|
-60
|
565464.9
|
5928560.5
|
387.7
|
NQ
|
CV13
|
CV24-525
|
Land
|
161.0
|
320
|
-75
|
565596.8
|
5928540.8
|
385.1
|
NQ
|
CV13
|
CV24-529
|
Land
|
395.0
|
0
|
-90
|
565280.0
|
5928735.1
|
388.1
|
NQ
|
CV13
|
CV24-538
|
Land
|
370.2
|
130
|
-60
|
565631.2
|
5928931.1
|
403.7
|
NQ
|
CV13
|
CV24-539
|
Land
|
305.0
|
0
|
-65
|
565279.8
|
5928735.6
|
388.3
|
NQ
|
CV13
|
CV24-545
|
Land
|
311.0
|
230
|
-50
|
565627.9
|
5928929.8
|
403.2
|
NQ
|
CV13
|
CV24-546
|
Land
|
385.3
|
260
|
-65
|
565279.3
|
5928733.5
|
388.3
|
NQ
|
CV13
|
CV24-561
|
Land
|
443.1
|
0
|
-65
|
565107.0
|
5928411.2
|
418.7
|
NQ
|
CV13
|
CV24-571
|
Land
|
236.1
|
90
|
-65
|
565030.0
|
5928630.0
|
399.6
|
NQ
|
CV13
|
CV24-579
|
Land
|
215.0
|
0
|
-90
|
565030.0
|
5928630.0
|
399.6
|
NQ
|
CV13
|
CV24-582
|
Land
|
227.2
|
10
|
-65
|
565030.0
|
5928630.0
|
399.6
|
NQ
|
CV13
|
CV24-747
|
Land
|
281.0
|
20
|
-60
|
565266.8
|
5928409.4
|
412.5
|
NQ
|
CV13
|
CV24-754
|
Land
|
235.9
|
280
|
-65
|
565288.0
|
5928612.6
|
390.0
|
NQ
|
CV13
|
CV24-757
|
Land
|
305.3
|
70
|
-45
|
565269.4
|
5928408.3
|
412.8
|
NQ
|
CV13
|
CV24-761
|
Land
|
227.1
|
0
|
-90
|
565289.2
|
5928610.8
|
390.0
|
NQ
|
CV13
|
CV24-771
|
Land
|
164.3
|
0
|
-90
|
565267.5
|
5928407.2
|
413.1
|
NQ
|
CV13
|
CV24-773
|
Land
|
200.0
|
35
|
-55
|
565291.6
|
5928615.0
|
389.7
|
NQ
|
CV13
|
CH23-069
|
Land
|
6.8
|
26
|
-36
|
565393.2
|
5928283.7
|
418.1
|
n/a
|
CV13
CV22-030
|
Ice
|
258.0
|
158
|
-45
|
570385.1
|
5930855.6
|
372.8
|
NQ
|
CV5
|
CV22-036
|
Land
|
334.8
|
158
|
-45
|
570041.9
|
5930778.2
|
379.9
|
NQ
|
CV5
|
CV22-042
|
Land
|
393.0
|
158
|
-65
|
571487.1
|
5931201.7
|
379.1
|
NQ
|
CV5
|
CV22-059
|
Water
|
352.9
|
158
|
-45
|
570300.2
|
5930796.4
|
373.2
|
NQ
|
CV5
|
CV22-064
|
Water
|
340.7
|
158
|
-53
|
570199.3
|
5930782.3
|
373.2
|
NQ
|
CV5
|
CV22-065
|
Land
|
242.0
|
158
|
-45
|
570331.7
|
5930722.3
|
381.7
|
NQ
|
CV5
|
CV22-068
|
Land
|
233.0
|
158
|
-45
|
569930.0
|
5930522.4
|
378.2
|
NQ
|
CV5
|
CV22-070
|
Water
|
297.4
|
158
|
-45
|
570118.7
|
5930731.4
|
373.2
|
NQ
|
CV5
|
CV22-072
|
Water
|
404.0
|
158
|
-45
|
570080.9
|
5930689.0
|
373.2
|
NQ
|
CV5
|
CV22-075
|
Water
|
372.4
|
158
|
-45
|
569987.6
|
5930639.4
|
373.7
|
NQ
|
CV5
|
CV22-083
|
Land
|
440.0
|
158
|
-65
|
571660.9
|
5931296.4
|
379.5
|
NQ
|
CV5
|
CV23-107
|
Land
|
428.2
|
158
|
-65
|
572027.0
|
5931475.3
|
374.5
|
NQ
|
CV5
|
CV23-117
|
Land
|
566.1
|
158
|
-75
|
571865.9
|
5931434.7
|
375.7
|
NQ
|
CV5
|
CV23-121
|
Land
|
454.7
|
158
|
-48
|
571782.1
|
5931402.9
|
377.0
|
NQ
|
CV5
|
CV23-132
|
Land
|
374.0
|
158
|
-49
|
571068.0
|
5931148.3
|
374.7
|
NQ
|
CV5
|
CV23-160A
|
Land
|
443.0
|
158
|
-45
|
569567.5
|
5930470.9
|
380.4
|
NQ
|
CV5
|
CV23-165
|
Land
|
555.1
|
165
|
-60
|
572647.7
|
5931669.8
|
382.4
|
NQ
|
CV5
|
CV23-172
|
Land
|
404.0
|
158
|
-45
|
569479.9
|
5930448.2
|
384.1
|
NQ
|
CV5
|
CV23-176
|
Land
|
434.0
|
158
|
-45
|
569388.0
|
5930399.5
|
386.2
|
NQ
|
CV5
|
CV23-177
|
Ice
|
394.7
|
158
|
-45
|
571453.4
|
5931292.5
|
373.0
|
NQ
|
CV5
|
CV23-181
|
Ice
|
354.0
|
158
|
-46
|
571316.2
|
5931230.0
|
372.9
|
NQ
|
CV5
|
CV23-182
|
Land
|
369.0
|
158
|
-45
|
569295.1
|
5930361.6
|
389.4
|
NQ
|
CV5
|
CV23-184
|
Land
|
417.4
|
158
|
-45
|
569198.6
|
5930332.0
|
392.7
|
NQ
|
CV5
|
CV23-185
|
Ice
|
425.0
|
158
|
-60
|
571453.3
|
5931292.7
|
372.9
|
NQ
|
CV5
|
CV23-190
|
Land
|
303.3
|
338
|
-45
|
569596.9
|
5930277.1
|
382.2
|
NQ
|
CV5
|
CV23-201
|
Land
|
385.8
|
158
|
-45
|
569015.1
|
5930242.6
|
390.3
|
NQ
|
CV5
|
CV23-205
|
Land
|
353.0
|
158
|
-60
|
569015.0
|
5930242.8
|
390.2
|
NQ
|
CV5
|
CV23-208
|
Land
|
368.0
|
158
|
-45
|
568937.2
|
5930165.2
|
391.0
|
NQ
|
CV5
|
CV23-211
|
Land
|
425.0
|
158
|
-60
|
568937.1
|
5930165.5
|
391.0
|
NQ
|
CV5
|
CV23-219
|
Land
|
380.1
|
158
|
-45
|
568848.3
|
5930136.9
|
394.8
|
NQ
|
CV5
|
CV23-223
|
Land
|
428.0
|
158
|
-60
|
568848.3
|
5930137.2
|
394.9
|
NQ
|
CV5
|
CV23-241
|
Water
|
418.9
|
158
|
-62
|
570172.4
|
5930717.8
|
372.6
|
NQ
|
CV5
|
CV23-272A
|
Water
|
410.2
|
158
|
-45
|
570328.8
|
5930856.6
|
372.8
|
NQ
|
CV5
|
CV23-285
|
Water
|
469.9
|
158
|
-60
|
570328.4
|
5930856.8
|
372.8
|
NQ
|
CV5
|
CV23-298
|
Water
|
440.1
|
158
|
-64
|
570449.3
|
5930831.3
|
372.7
|
NQ
|
CV5
|
CV23-331
|
Land
|
423.0
|
158
|
-45
|
568415.4
|
5929988.0
|
395.9
|
NQ
|
CV5
|
CV23-364
|
Land
|
401.0
|
158
|
-65
|
568370.8
|
5929962.2
|
392.6
|
NQ
|
CV5
|
CV24-373
|
Land
|
479.2
|
160
|
-45
|
569832.6
|
5930629.6
|
373.0
|
NQ
|
CV5
|
CV24-374
|
Land
|
470.0
|
158
|
-46
|
570693.3
|
5931027.8
|
373.3
|
NQ
|
CV5
|
CV24-386
|
Land
|
552.6
|
158
|
-58
|
571388.7
|
5931175.9
|
376.5
|
NQ
|
CV5
|
CV24-401A
|
Land
|
626.1
|
158
|
-58
|
572056.2
|
5931528.9
|
373.1
|
NQ
|
CV5
|
CV24-404
|
Land
|
668.2
|
162
|
-59
|
571931.0
|
5931431.7
|
377.3
|
NQ
|
CV5
|
CV24-414
|
Land
|
425.0
|
158
|
-45
|
569516.5
|
5930473.0
|
383.8
|
NQ
|
CV5
|
CV24-424
|
Land
|
389.0
|
158
|
-53
|
569615.3
|
5930495.5
|
378.1
|
NQ
|
CV5
|
CV24-441
|
Ice
|
342.2
|
158
|
-65
|
571004.7
|
5931058.3
|
372.0
|
NQ
|
CV5
|
CV24-479
|
Land
|
467.1
|
16
|
-55
|
570355.0
|
5930476.9
|
379.2
|
NQ
|
CV5
|
CV24-502
|
Land
|
476.5
|
145
|
-52
|
570360.1
|
5930766.7
|
374.0
|
NQ
|
CV5
|
CV24-503
|
Land
|
533.1
|
160
|
-45
|
570305.6
|
5930884.3
|
372.1
|
NQ
|
CV5
|
CV24-517
|
Land
|
428.1
|
152
|
-56
|
570402.3
|
5930773.8
|
374.1
|
NQ
|
CV5
|
CV24-586
|
Land
|
395.9
|
156
|
-45
|
568872.3
|
5930201.4
|
390.1
|
NQ
|
CV5
|
CV24-607
|
Land
|
236.0
|
156
|
-45
|
569093.9
|
5930179.0
|
398.0
|
NQ
|
CV5
|
CV24-613
|
Water
|
364.9
|
156
|
-62
|
570030.5
|
5930662.8
|
373.4
|
NQ
|
CV5
|
CV24-616
|
Land
|
398.1
|
156
|
-45
|
569100.9
|
5930296.8
|
389.9
|
NQ
|
CV5
|
CV24-627
|
Water
|
394.7
|
156
|
-50
|
570030.9
|
5930662.0
|
372.9
|
NQ
|
CV5
|
CV24-636
|
Land
|
537.3
|
155
|
-50
|
570159.1
|
5930879.4
|
381.2
|
NQ
|
CV5
|
CV24-639
|
Land
|
194.0
|
355
|
-60
|
569682.3
|
5930336.1
|
382.1
|
NQ
|
CV5
|
CV24-651
|
Land
|
289.9
|
161
|
-75
|
569598.8
|
5930402.1
|
382.0
|
NQ
|
CV5
|
CV24-695
|
Land
|
343.9
|
310
|
-70
|
569965.8
|
5930425.6
|
377.0
|
NQ
|
CV5
|
CV24-714
|
Land
|
449.1
|
159
|
-51
|
571947.9
|
5931540.8
|
380.9
|
NQ
|
CV5
|
CV24-739
|
Land
|
401.0
|
158
|
-55
|
568598.9
|
5930071.1
|
388.9
|
NQ
|
CV5
|
CV24-742
|
Land
|
509.8
|
188
|
-47
|
572565.1
|
5931727.7
|
373.7
|
NQ
|
CV5
|
(1) Coordinate system NAD83 / UTM zone 18N; (2) Azimuths and dips presented are those 'planned' and may vary off collar/downhole.
Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QAQC)
A Quality Assurance / Quality Control protocol following industry best practices was incorporated into the program and included systematic insertion of quartz blanks and certified reference materials (Li focus) into sample batches at a rate of approximately 5% each. Additionally, analysis of pulp-split sample duplicates was completed to assess analytical precision, and external (secondary) laboratory pulp-split duplicates were prepared at the primary lab for subsequent check analysis and validation.
All samples collected were shipped to SGS Canada's laboratory in Val-d'Or, QC, or Radisson, QC, for sample preparation (code PRP90 special) which includes drying at 105°C, crush to 90% passing 2 mm, riffle split 250 g, and pulverize 85% passing 75 microns. The pulps were shipped by air to SGS Canada's laboratory in Burnaby, BC, where the samples were homogenized and subsequently analyzed for multi-element (including Li, Cs, and Ta) using sodium peroxide fusion with ICP-AES/MS finish (codes GE_ICP91A50 and GE_IMS91A50).
Overlimits for cesium are requested when the analytical result exceeds the upper detection limit (10,000 ppm Cs) of the GE_ICP91A50 and GE_IMS91A50 analytical packages. The overlimit package used for cesium is either GC_AAS49C – acid digestion for alkaline elements or GC_XRF76V – borate fusion XRF. Both cesium overlimit packages report Cs in %.
Qualified/Competent Person
The information in this news release that relates to exploration results for the Shaakichiuwaanaan Property is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled by Mr. Darren L. Smith, M.Sc., P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and member in good standing with the Ordre des Géologues du Québec (Geologist Permit number 01968), and with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (member number 87868). Mr. Smith has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.
Mr. Smith is an Executive and Vice President of Exploration for Patriot Battery Metals Inc. and holds common shares, Restricted Share Units (RSUs), and Performance Share Units (PSUs) in the Company.
Mr. Smith has sufficient experience, which is relevant to the style of mineralization, type of deposit under consideration, and to the activities being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as described by the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the JORC Code). Mr. Smith consents to the inclusion in this news release of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
About Patriot Battery Metals Inc.
Patriot Battery Metals Inc. is a hard-rock lithium exploration company focused on advancing its district-scale 100%-owned Shaakichiuwaanaan Property (formerly known as Corvette) located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, Canada, which is accessible year-round by all-season road and is proximal to regional powerline infrastructure. The Shaakichiuwaanaan Mineral Resource1, which includes the CV5 & CV13 spodumene pegmatites, totals 80.1 Mt at 1.44% Li2O Indicated, and 62.5 Mt at 1.31% Li2O Inferred, and ranks as the largest lithium pegmatite resource in the Americas, and the 8th largest lithium pegmatite resource in the world.
A Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") was announced for the CV5 Pegmatite August 21, 2024, and highlights it as a potential North American lithium raw materials powerhouse. The PEA outlines the potential for a competitive and globally significant high-grade lithium project targeting up to ~800 ktpa spodumene concentrate using a simple Dense Media Separation ("DMS") only process flowsheet.
1 Shaakichiuwaanaan (CV5 & CV13) Mineral Resource Estimate (80.1 Mt at 1.44% Li2O and 163 ppm Ta2O5 Indicated, and 62.5 Mt at 1.31% Li2O and 147 ppm Ta2O5 Inferred) is reported at a cut-off grade of 0.40% Li2O (open-pit), 0.60% Li2O (underground CV5), and 0.80% Li2O (underground CV13) with an Effective Date of August 21, 2024 (through drill hole CV24-526). Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves as they do not have demonstrated economic viability.
For further information, please contact us at [email protected] or by calling +1 (604) 279-8709, or visit . Please also refer to the Company's continuous disclosure filings, available under its profile at and , for available exploration data.
This news release has been approved by the Board of Directors.
"KEN BRINSDEN"
Kenneth Brinsden, President, CEO, & Managing Director
Competent Person Statement (ASX Listing Rule)
The mineral resource estimate in this release was reported by the Company in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 5.8 on August 5, 2024. The Company confirms that, as of the date of this announcement, it is not aware of any new information or data verified by the competent person that materially affects the information included in the announcement and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that, as at the date of this announcement, the form and context in which the competent person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.
The production target referred to in this release was reported by the Company in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 5.16 on August 21, 2024. The Company confirms that, as of the date of this announcement, all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the production target in the original announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.
Section 2 – Reporting of Exploration Results
|
Criteria
|
JORC Code explanation
|
Commentary
|
Mineral tenement and land tenure status
|
|
|
Exploration done by other parties
|
|
|
Geology
|
|
|
Drill hole Information
|
|
|
Data aggregation methods
|
|
|
Relationship between mineralization widths and intercept lengths
|
|
|
Diagrams
|
|
|
Balanced reporting
|
|
|
Other substantive exploration data
|
|
|
Further work
|
|
SOURCE Patriot Battery Metals Inc.
