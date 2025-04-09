Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Oculis Publishes Notifications Of Transactions By Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities


2025-04-09 05:01:35
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ZUG, Switzerland, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The attached notification relates to the vesting and settlement of RSUs previously granted to directors of the Company.

Attachment

  • Notification of managers' transaction - Riad Sherif - April 2025 RSU vest

