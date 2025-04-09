Michael Dalsin Resigns As Chairman Of The Board Of Directors Of Evome Medical Technologies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evome Medical Technologies Inc. (“”, the“”) (TSXV: EVMT) ‎announced the resignation of Michael Dalsin as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Mr. Chris Heath will remain on the Board and continues to work to capture shareholder value in the various assets held by Evome.

“As a large shareholder, I joined the board to get a clear understanding of the state of affairs, survey the totality of the circumstances, and see what could be done to maximize the outcome for shareholders,” said Mr. Dalsin.“The current economic backdrop is massively challenging. I do think the best approach remains to maximize the value of the assets, including selling DaMar, work to retire the debt and hope there is something left over for the rest of us as shareholders. While the current market turmoil unfolds, I think Chris Heath is the right person for this job at this time. I have done what I could do to help. It is now time for me to return to being a passive shareholder.”

Chris Heath

Interim CEO

Tel: 1 (800) 760-6826 ‎

Email: ...‎

Additional Information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.