Media Advisory: Setting A Bold Ambition, Canada Could Be The Number One Exporter Of Liquefied Natural Gas To Asia
The theme of the sold-out event, Canada's Will to Win – Seizing a Generational Opportunity, examines how we can empower growth and mobilize the country's resource wealth to the benefit of Canada's economic independence. The country has an opportunity right now to become a liquefied natural gas (LNG) superpower with a focus on Asian markets, if ambitions are bold instead of middling.
“We stand before an extraordinary opportunity to transform our economy and establish our country as the number one LNG exporter to Asia,” he says.“Even beyond the West Coast projects currently proposed, we have the potential for so much more.”
Media are invited to the address on Thursday, April 10, 2025 at One King West (1 King Street West) in Toronto. Mr. Poirier will begin his remarks just after 8 a.m. ET.
About TC Energy
We're a team of 6,500+ energy problem solvers connecting the world to the energy it needs. Our extensive network of natural gas infrastructure assets is one-of-a-kind. We seamlessly move, generate and store energy and deliver it to where it is needed most, to homes and businesses in North America and across the globe through LNG exports. Our natural gas assets are complemented by our strategic ownership and low-risk investments in power generation.
TC Energy's common shares trade on the Toronto (TSX) and New York (NYSE) stock exchanges under the symbol TRP. To learn more, visit us at TCEnergy.com.
