Riser Fitness Continues Momentum With 7-Studio Club Pilates Acquisition In Nevada

Riser Fitness expands into Nevada, acquiring seven Club Pilates studios in Las Vegas and Henderson, marking the company's fourth acquisition of the year!

- Mike Gray, President of Riser FitnessCOSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Riser Fitness , a leading multi-location franchise operator, is excited to announce its entry into Nevada with the acquisition of seven Club Pilates studios in the Las Vegas and Henderson market. This latest milestone marks the company's fourth acquisition of the year, reinforcing its fast-paced national expansion and extending its footprint into a key Western territory.The acquisition in Nevada brings Riser Fitness's portfolio to more than 85 Club Pilates locations across seven states, cementing its position as a leading and rapidly expanding player in the boutique fitness industry. The move also supports the company's broader growth strategy, which includes both targeted acquisitions and continued organic development."Nevada presented a strong opportunity to deepen our national presence in a region with increasing demand for high-quality fitness experiences," said Mike Gray, President of Riser Fitness. "We're focused on scaling with intention-acquiring successful studios, strengthening operations, and driving long-term performance."This acquisition aligns with Riser Fitness's strategic vision to enter high-potential markets while maintaining consistent operational standards and member experiences. By integrating the new studios into its established infrastructure, Riser aims to continue to enhance efficiency and streamline performance across its network.As part of the Club Pilates network, these Nevada studios will continue offering their signature Reformer-based, full-body workouts designed for all fitness levels. Members can expect continuity in programming and enhanced support under Riser Fitness's operational leadership.As Riser Fitness looks to the future, the company is poised to hit the 100-studio mark in the near future, as part of its continued commitment to growth. With a clear focus on both domestic and international expansion, the company aims to bring top-tier fitness experiences to even more markets and communities.About Riser FitnessRiser Fitness, LLC operates 77 85 Club Pilates studios across the United States and is actively developing multiple locations internationally, beginning with a nationwide expansion in Mexico. As one of the largest franchisees in the Club Pilates system, Riser is committed to promoting health and wellness through the practice of Pilates. The company has experienced triple-digit annual growth for the last three years running and was recently included on Inc. Magazine's list of the 5,000 fastest-growing companies. For more information, visit .Media Contact

