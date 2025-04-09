FMC Corporation CEO Pierre Brondeau And CFO Andrew Sandifer To Speak At BMO Capital Markets Global Farm To Market Conference
PHILADELPHIA, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC ) today announced that Pierre Brondeau, FMC chairman and chief executive officer, and Andrew Sandifer, FMC executive vice president and chief financial officer, will speak at the BMO Capital Markets Global Farm to Market Conference on May 15, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast will be available at .
About FMC
FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company dedicated to helping growers produce food, feed, fiber and fuel for an expanding world population while adapting to a changing environment. FMC's innovative crop protection solutions – including biologicals, crop nutrition, digital and precision agriculture – enable growers and crop advisers to address their toughest challenges economically while protecting the environment. FMC is committed to discovering new herbicide, insecticide and fungicide active ingredients, product formulations and pioneering technologies that are consistently better for the planet. Visit fmc to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn®.
