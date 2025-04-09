Cleanspark To Participate In Jones Healthcare And Technology Innovation Conference

LAS VEGAS, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanSpark, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK ), America's Bitcoin Miner® (the "Company"), today announced that Executive Chairman Matthew Schultz will participate in a fireside chat at the Jones Healthcare and Technology Innovation Conference at 2:30 p.m. PT / 5:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 9, 2025.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Events and Presentations section of CleanSpark's investor relations website. An archived replay of the chat will be available for approximately 90 days after the webcast.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark (Nasdaq: CLSK ), America's Bitcoin Miner®, is a market-leading, pure play Bitcoin miner with a proven track record of success. We own and operate a portfolio of mining facilities across the United States powered by globally competitive energy prices. Sitting at the intersection of Bitcoin, energy, operational excellence and capital stewardship, we optimize our mining facilities to deliver superior returns to our shareholders. Monetizing low-cost, high reliability energy by securing the most important finite, global asset – Bitcoin – positions us to prosper in an ever-changing world. Visit our website at .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this press release, forward-looking statements include, but may not be limited to, statements regarding the Company's expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions, and strategies. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "targets," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "forecasts," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: attendance of and matters discussed during the fireside chat; anticipated additions and targets to CleanSpark's hashrate and the timing thereof; the success of its digital currency mining activities; the volatile and unpredictable cycles in the emerging and evolving industries in which we operate; the expectations of future revenue growth may not be realized; and other risks described in the Company's prior press releases and in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024, and any subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of any new information, changed circumstances or future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact

Barbara Domingo

702-989-7693

[email protected]

Media Contact

Eleni Stylianou

702-989-7694

[email protected]

SOURCE CleanSpark, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED