Dtfprinter Launches To Revolutionize The Custom Transfer Printing Experience For Crafters And Creators

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing DTFPrinter – a brand-new online destination built by crafters, for crafters. Whether you're creating custom t-shirts, mugs, tumblers, or hoodies, DTFPrinter delivers high-quality DTF and UV DTF transfers quickly, affordably, and without the hassle.

With no minimum order , lightning-fast turnaround (usually within 24–48 hours), and premium-quality prints , DTFPrinter gives small businesses, hobbyists, and makers the ability to print like pros without needing expensive equipment or weeding vinyl scraps.

"DTFPrinter was created to solve the frustrations we saw in the custom print space-long waits, clunky machines, and confusing design setups," said Laura Lambert, Head of Marketing. "We're proud to offer a smarter, easier, creator-friendly way to bring your designs to life."

Key features include:



Fast production & shipping – Most orders ship in 24–48 hours

No expensive equipment required – All you need is a heat press or even a household iron

Premium DTF & UV DTF quality – Long-lasting, full-color transfers for both fabrics and hard surfaces

Smart Gangsheet Builder – Automatically nests your uploads for maximum print efficiency and cost savings 100% US-based – Reliable service and support with no delays or international shipping risks

DTFPrinter is powered by the same trusted team behind DesignBundles, known for serving over a million creative professionals and crafters worldwide.

Ready to experience better printing? Visit and start crafting like a pro.

Contact:

Laura Lambert

DTFPrinter

***@designbundles

SOURCE DTFPrinter

