Networking Powerhouse: Japan-America Society Of Dallas/Fort Worth To Host Sun & Star Legacy Award Dinner On May 23, 2025
DALLAS, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Japan-America Society of Dallas/Fort Worth (JASDFW) invites you to an exclusive evening at the 2025 Sun & Star Legacy Award Dinner on May 23, 2025 , at the Hyatt Regency Dallas from 6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
This prestigious annual gala draws hundreds of prominent Japanese and American business executives, diplomats, and political leaders who are shaping the future of the Texas-Japan relationship . Guests will enjoy unparalleled networking opportunities with decision-makers and innovators in international trade, technology, and economic development.
"The Sun & Star Legacy Award Dinner is an unparalleled opportunity to connect with leaders shaping the future of U.S.-Japan relations. This event brings together leaders who foster relationships that drive business, cultural, and diplomatic success ," Lawrence P. Howorth , HOWORTH International & Chair of the Board of Directors, JASDFW.
This year, the Sun & Star Legacy Award will honor Douglas S. Moore , Former President & CEO of Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc., Fujitsu North America, Inc., and Head of the Americas Region for his enduring contributions to U.S.-Japan business collaboration. The Bridges-to-Friendship Award will recognize Elaine Browning , former Board Chair and longtime champion of the Dallas-Sendai International Friendship City Committee, for her exceptional dedication to community and cultural ties.
Guests will also enjoy the presence of favorite athletes and celebrities , as well as a silent auction featuring luxury designer jewelry, Hawaiian resort stays with private chef dinners , exclusive sports memorabilia , fine dining experiences, and premium golf packages. The VIP reception will include a tasting with exclusive sake made in Japan.
This is JASDFW's largest annual fundraising event , directly supporting its educational, cultural, and business programming throughout North Texas and beyond.
Limited sponsorships, tables, and individual tickets are still available. For more information or to register, please visit:
Current Sponsors Include
Platinum: Toyota Motor North America, Inc.
Gold: 7-Eleven, Inc. . Arlington Economic Development Corporation . Frisco Economic Development Corporation . Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc. . Harwood International . ITO EN North America . Mizuho Americas . Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group . Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation . The City of Plano . The University of Texas at Dallas
Silver: Haynes and Boone . Mitsui Bussan Logistics Inc.
Bronze: DFW International Airport . Friends of Sendai . Irving Economic Development Partnership . ORIX Corporation USA . Panasonic Corporation of North America . SMU Tower Center . Sycamore Tree Capital Partners . The Time Group . Virtuous Capital
SOURCE Japan-America Society of Dallas/Fort Worth
