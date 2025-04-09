Vista Energy, S.A.B. De C.V. Files Form 20-F

MEXICO CITY, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Vista" or the "Company") (NYSE: VIST ; BMV: VISTA) announced that it has filed its Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission earlier today.

Vista's Form 20-F can be accessed and downloaded from the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at . In addition, shareholders may receive a hard copy of Vista's complete financial statements free of charge by requesting a copy from the contact below.

Enquiries:

Investor Relations:

[email protected]

Argentina: +54 11 3754 8500

Mexico: +52 55 1555 7104

SOURCE Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED