Vista Energy, S.A.B. De C.V. Files Form 20-F
MEXICO CITY, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Vista" or the "Company") (NYSE: VIST ; BMV: VISTA) announced that it has filed its Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission earlier today.
Vista's Form 20-F can be accessed and downloaded from the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at . In addition, shareholders may receive a hard copy of Vista's complete financial statements free of charge by requesting a copy from the contact below.
Enquiries:
Investor Relations:
[email protected]
Argentina: +54 11 3754 8500
Mexico: +52 55 1555 7104
