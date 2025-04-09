Greenlight Networks Brings Industry-Leading Ultra High-Speed Internet To Pennsylvania

Plans to Bring Fiber Optic Internet to Thousands of Homes and Small Businesses in Northeast PA, Construction Underway in Dickson City

DICKSON CITY, Pa., April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenlight Networks, a leading fiber-to-the-home provider in New York State, announced today its first fiber internet expansion project in Pennsylvania. The company is committing an investment of more than $13 million to expand its high-speed network into Northeast Pennsylvania, starting with Dickson City, one of the first municipalities in Pennsylvania to benefit from this expansion. Greenlight plans to provide service to more than 10,000 homes and small businesses in Lackawanna County by the end of 2026.

"Our team has been busy making the short drive from our existing service areas in Binghamton and the Hudson Valley, to design and build our first fiber network in Pennsylvania ," said Mark Murphy, CEO of Greenlight Networks . "Greenlight was recently named top-rated internet provider in the country, and we know when consumers compare our value, reliability, speed, technical support, and customer service against their current provider, they'll also make the easy switch to Greenlight."

As part of this expansion, Greenlight is partnering with the Dickson City Community Center, providing complimentary internet access to support this important community asset.

"The prospect of having a high-speed internet option for those digitally underserved in our community is extremely exciting. We can all agree that there is an eagerness among our residents to usher in a new era of connectivity and opportunity here in Dickson City," said Cesare Forconi, Manager, Dickson City Borough . "We have heard great things about the advantages of fiber connectivity and Greenlight is well-known for its customer experience. We welcome Greenlight to our community."

Delivering High-Speed Fiber Services

Greenlight has already built a strong reputation among both residential and business customers for offering fast speeds with affordable-and transparent pricing models. Unlike traditional cable providers, the company does not have contracts, taxes, or hidden fees.

Greenlight's multi-gigabit fiber services feature data speeds as high as 8 Gbps with a base speed of 500 Mbps for just $50 a month. With fiber internet the upload and download speeds are symmetrical, providing users with seamless, reliable connectivity without lag or buffering.

Residents of Dickson City can now place pre-orders for as low as $50/month. Placing a pre-order ensures customers are first in line for installation when construction is complete. It also allows customers to stay updated on construction progress in their neighborhood. For a limited time, Greenlight is also offering special promotions for new customers, learn more on Greenlight Networks - Dickson City .

About Greenlight Networks

Greenlight Networks is an ultra-high-speed, broadband service provider, offering residential and small business customers Internet speeds up to 8 Gigabits per second. Greenlight Networks was founded in 2011 and builds, owns, and operates a fiber-optic network that provides extremely high-speed Internet connections. The company's high-speed fiber internet network is currently available to more than 200,000 homes and nearly 10,000 small businesses in 33 municipalities in the Albany, Binghamton, Buffalo, Rochester, and Hudson Valley regions. For more information, visit GreenlightNetworks or find it on Facebook/GreenlightNetworks, and instagram/greenlightnetworks.

