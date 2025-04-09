Long Island University Fashion Merchandising Club To Present Annual Fashion Show, Timeless: Through The Lens On April 16Th

Event Will Feature Spring Trends, Pop-Up Boutiques, Silent Auction, and a Partnership with Mixology

BROOKVILLE, N.Y., April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Long Island University (LIU) is proud to present its 6th Annual Fashion Show, Timeless: Through the Lens, on April 16th at the Tilles Center for Performing Arts on LIU's Post campus. Doors will open at 7:00 pm, for a 7:30 pm Runway Show.

Timeless: Through the Lens will showcase the evolution of fashion through the perspective of Gen Z, focusing on key spring trend pieces and wardrobe essentials curated by LIU's Fashion Merchandising Club (FMC) and the Student Body Collective (SBC), a fully student-run boutique on campus. The annual event celebrates the unparalleled Fashion Merchandising and Management Program at LIU, along with the creative collaboration between the FMC and SBC, who are responsible for sourcing the garments and producing the entirety of the show.

"We're incredibly excited to present Timeless: Through the Lens, a show that reflects both the vibrant energy of Gen Z and the timeless nature of fashion," said Lindsey Pelletier co-president of the Fashion Merchandising Club and a Fashion Merchandising & Management major in the School of Business. "This event represents the culmination of our club's hard work and dedication, and we are thrilled to bring our vision to life on stage."

This year's show is set to be bigger than ever, with a record number of attendees expected. The event will feature a partnership with the local clothing company Mixology Clothing Company , known for blending designer pieces with affordable fashion to create chic, accessible looks. Everything seen on the runway will be available for purchase in the Pop-Up Boutiques before and after the show.

In addition to showcasing fashion, the event is an opportunity for the Fashion Merchandising Club to give back to the community. A silent auction and raffle will be held to raise funds for club initiatives, student scholarships, and global fashion trips. Furthermore, a portion of the proceeds from the evening will benefit Rewear Able , a non-profit organization that empowers individuals with developmental disabilities through sustainable employment. Rewear Able accepts donations of clothing, shoes, handbags, and more to support their mission of providing jobs that help individuals gain greater independence.

At the conclusion of the show, LIU will be presenting a $10,000 Scholarship on behalf of the Fashion Merchandising and Management Program at Long Island University and Americana Manhasset to Abigail Valle, a senior at Sachem High School, who has been awarded First Prize in the LIU Fashion Reimagined Contest , recognizing the entrepreneurial spirit of our future generation of fashion professionals.

About Long Island University Fashion Merchandising Club

The Fashion Merchandising Club (FMC) is an integral part of the Fashion Merchandising and Management Program at Long Island University. Along with the Student Body Collective (SBC), a fully student-run boutique, the FMC plays a pivotal role in developing hands-on, real-world experience for students passionate about fashion.

About Rewear Able

Rewear Able is a non-profit organization that provides jobs for adults with developmental disabilities, helping them gain greater independence through meaningful work. The organization collects donations of gently used clothing, shoes, and accessories to support its mission. For more information, visit Rewear Able's website .

About Long Island University

Long Island University, founded in 1926, is a leading research and teaching university that continues to redefine higher education by providing high-quality academic instruction by world-class faculty, serving more than 16,000 students from its Long Island and Brooklyn campuses. Recognized by Forbes for its emphasis on experiential learning and by the Brookings Institution for its "value added" to student outcomes, the University is ranked in the top 7% of national research universities. LIU has a network of over 285,000 alumni, including industry leaders and entrepreneurs around the globe. Visit for more information.

Event Details



Date: April 16, 2025

Time: 7:00 PM (Doors open) Location: Tilles Center for Performing Arts, Long Island University's Post Campus, Brookville, NY

Press Information

We invite press coverage of this exciting event and are offering two complimentary press seats to your organization. Additional seats may be available upon request, depending on availability. Please RSVP by April 13th to secure your seats.

To RSVP, please visit:

Thank you for your consideration in covering this event. We look forward to seeing you at Timeless: Through the Lens.

SOURCE Long Island University

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED