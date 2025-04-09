COMPETE AGAINST LEGENDS: DIGITAL LEGENDS And TRUGOLF BRING GOLF ICONS TO LIFE

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Remember the rush you felt hoisting your first trophy or watching your golf hero secure their first tour win. Now imagine feeling a similar rush if you could challenge, and maybe even beat, Mr. Ben Hogan in his prime at any of today's best golf courses? Imagine he's not just here to compete, but to talk with you as you play, look at your swing and maybe offer some advice on that stubborn slice.That fantasy becomes reality this fall. Ben had some thoughts earlier today in Augusta:

TruGolf and Digital Legends have joined forces to create the ultimate simulator experience. This groundbreaking partnership allows golfers of all skill levels to tee off against the greatest legends in golf history-starting with the legendary Ben Hogan in his prime form.

"This isn't just another golf simulation-it's a time portal to legendary golfers' golden eras," says Nathan Larsen, Chief Experience Officer at TruGolf. "Imagine analyzing your golf swing against Ben Hogan, hearing his voice improve your game, then testing your skills against Mr. Hogan at any of the courses he mastered. That's the once impossible experience we're bringing to golfers everywhere."

Built on TruGolf's renowned E6 Apex platform, this revolution in golf simulation uses cutting-edge AI to recreate golf legends with stunning accuracy. Every signature swing, strategic approach, and playing style are meticulously revealed.

"When I first saw today's most advanced technology bring Ben Hogan back to digital life, I was speechless," says Christian Tureaud, Co-Founder and CEO of Digital Legends. "The visual quality and AI-driven realism create an experience that's beyond immersive-it's like having these legends right there with you."

Bryan Johnston, Board Member of Digital Legends, adds: "We're erasing the barriers of time. Whether you want to learn from legends of yesterday or superstars of today, this partnership makes that possible for both home users and commercial venues. While Mr. Hogan is our first signed athlete we can announce, it's only the beginning of what today's golfers can expect.”

The technology will make its public debut at Augusta this week, with the full release scheduled for fall 2025.

Golf enthusiasts can expect:



Realistic challenges against legendary players at their peak

Tournaments with you in the lineup against golf's greatest competitors

AI-powered coaching from golf's sharpest minds and technicians Revolutionary commentary systems that respond to your game

Era is no longer a barrier. History is no longer just for books. Golf's greatest legends are ready for your challenge.

About TruGolf

TruGolf is a golf technology company, committed to making golf, easy. From innovative uses for AI to build content and enhanced image and spatial analysis, to gamified golf improvement plans, TruGolf is an industry leader in the growing technological revolution in the sport of golf. Since TruGolf's founding it has redefined what is possible with golf through technology. TruGolf's suite of Hardware, Software, and Web Products make the game easier to Play, Improve and Enjoy.

About Digital Legends

Digital Legends is a sports & entertainment technology company driven by proprietary intellectual property. The company has secured and continues to expand on an IP portfolio that consists of multiple granted and pending patents, trademarks in a wide variety of classes. Digital Legends develops and deploys a diverse portfolio of Digital Legends that may be deceased, retired or active in Sports, Music, Lifestyle and assimilate them into today's marketplace in“their prime”. Our Digital Legends compete and interact in real-time against living humans within multiple verticals and environments such as simulators, location-based entertainment experiences, made for television live-events, eSports & Mobile Apps, Gaming platforms, Metaverse, Augmented and Virtual environments and more.