The Universal Inclusion Podcast Launches To Amplify Diverse Voices In The Space Industry

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Universal Inclusion Podcast is set to launch on April 9, 2025, with a mission to spark vital conversations about diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) within the space industry. This groundbreaking podcast series is dedicated to amplifying the voices of those historically excluded from the space conversation, shedding light on their stories and demonstrating how their perspectives can drive progress in space exploration.

Sponsored by Space for Humanity , a U.S.-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit committed to expanding access to space, the podcast aims to create a more inclusive future for the space industry.

"Humanity's future is in space. However, the challenges we face there are more than any one society can solve alone. That's why it's so important that we activate the potential of citizens everywhere to see themselves as part of our future in space," said Antonio Peronace, Executive Director of Space for Humanity. "That's why Space for Humanity is excited to hear the stories that the Universal Inclusion Podcast will showcase. We're supporting this podcast because it's our mission to broaden access to space and ensure that the future of space exploration includes perspectives from all around this pale blue dot."

The Universal Inclusion Podcast is the brainchild of Universal Inclusion, an organization founded by Aisha Said. Universal Inclusion's mission is to make space more inclusive by amplifying diverse voices and highlighting critical resources such as scholarships, mentorships, and fellowships to individuals seeking to enter or advance their careers in the space industry.

Said, who is also the producer and host of the podcast, shared her thoughts on launching the podcast in a time when DEI funding is being scaled back and scrutinized. In addition to leading Universal Inclusion, Said also serves as the Director of Programs at Space for Humanity, where she designs and leads the Citizen Astronaut Program and chairs the organization's Inclusion Council.

"To me, DEI isn't political; it's about the human experience," Said explained. "All DEI seeks to do is acknowledge and dismantle the systemic barriers that prevent certain communities from reaching their full potential. Ultimately, we aren't willing to go backward. We must continue to push for equity for the next generation. Space must be a place where everyone can participate and contribute. Inclusion isn't optional; it's essential to innovation and success."

The inaugural episode, "The Human Element: Redefining Space for All," features Nadine Nicole, acclaimed actress from The Expanse and a passionate advocate for inclusion and empowerment. In this episode, Nicole interviews host Aisha Said about the podcast's creation and Said's DEI journey. Nicole also shares her own path to advocating for space inclusion and discusses the power of storytelling to create inclusive spaces for all voices.

Each episode of the Universal Inclusion Podcast will spotlight inspiring individuals who are breaking down barriers in the space industry, both for themselves and others. The podcast will explore the challenges faced by underrepresented groups, highlight the importance of diverse contributions, and show how inclusion is critical to addressing some of space exploration's most pressing challenges.

"As space exploration continues to expand, it's crucial that we not just actively seek out diverse perspectives but help create an environment that fosters individuals from all backgrounds to thrive," Said continued. "This podcast is more than just a conversation-it's a movement-one that everyone can be part of! We aim to create a space where people can find solidarity, empathy, and inspiration while underscoring why inclusion is not only necessary but essential for innovation in space."

About Universal Inclusion

Founded in 2022, Universal Inclusion is a pioneering organization dedicated to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the space industry. The organization offers tailored DEI coaching, audits, and inclusive recruiting services to companies and nonprofits, fostering environments that prioritize diversity of thought and drive lasting change. In addition to corporate services, Universal Inclusion leads a social movement that empowers underrepresented communities in the space sector, amplifying diverse voices and providing essential resources to help individuals from all backgrounds launch or advance their careers in the industry. The organization's mission is to create a more inclusive future for both Earth and space.

