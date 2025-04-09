Private Virtual Academy Promises Personalized Learning, Family Collaboration

Tennessee educator to helm endeavor powered by pioneering curriculum developer

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Parents exploring tailored, flexible learning options for the 2025–2026 school year now have a new choice as Virstone Preparatory Academy opens today for enrollment in grades K–10, with classes set to start August 13.

Tennessee native Wendy Oliver, a respected educator with a pedigree in promoting and refining high standards for online learning will serve as head of school. She said the private academy will offer a student-centered experience that empowers learners and nurtures academic excellence through flexibility, personalized learning, and strong family partnerships.

"We want to inspire our students to take ownership of their education, make informed choices about how they learn, and develop their unique voices," Oliver said. "We believe students thrive when learning is relevant, tailored to their strong suits and interests, and designed to self-motivate."

With more than 20 years of success in developing engaging, multimodal curriculum, Lincoln Learning Solutions will provide a robust, standards-aligned course library for Virstone students and offer personal guidance to families with a dedicated, concierge-level team. Oliver said the curriculum will serve as the backbone for the school's learner-led approach.

"We want to break the traditional mold and emphasize a growth mindset that encourages our students to advocate for themselves and take an active role in their education," Oliver said. "Our focus will be on development and achievement rather than letter grades so our learners can progress at their own paces."

At the heart of Virstone Preparatory Academy is an emphasis on families, who play a crucial role in their child's educational success.

"We know that strong partnerships between families, students, and educators are essential to creating a thriving learning community," Oliver said. "We're honored to walk alongside them as we prepare their children not only for high school, but for college, careers, and meaningful lives."

With an instructional blend of customized learning and real-world, project-based work, Virstone Preparatory Academy aims to build student confidence, independence, and long-term success. The school plans to expand to grades 11 and 12 in future academic years.

For more information or to begin the enrollment process, visit Virstone Preparatory Academy .

About Wendy Oliver : A proud alumnus of Volunteer State's public and private schools, Oliver has a B.A. in English, an M.A. in education administration, Ed.S. in leadership and education technology, and Ed.D. in leadership and learning. The author of "Not Your Mama's Classroom," she started and served as Chief Learning Architect for ASU Prep Digital, in addition to having opened a district-level virtual school in Hamilton County, Tenn. She led the state's first online learning program to seven national digital learning awards in six years and saw an 800% growth in enrollment. She also co-chaired the national online teaching standards for NSQ .

About Virstone Preparatory Academy: Based in Tennessee, Virstone Preparatory Academy is a private, K–10 virtual school dedicated to providing high-quality, personalized education that nurtures independent, confident learners. Powered by over two decades of curriculum expertise from Lincoln Learning Solutions, the academy prepares students for academic excellence and lifelong success through flexible instruction.

Contact: Christina Zarek

[email protected]

SOURCE Virstone Preparatory Academy

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED